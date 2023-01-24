Bronny James, DJ Wagner Headline McDonald’s All-American Game Rosters

Bronny James, the eldest son of Lakers star Lebron James, is among the country’s top high school players who were selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Along with James, DJ Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards and Andrej Stojacković are also part of the 24 chosen to showcase their talents on the hardwood inside the Toyota Center on March 28.

This year’s game comes after the return of the iconic clash in 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancelation of the event in ‘20 and ‘21. Kentucky leads all schools with the most commits on this year’s team with Wagner, Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard, followed by Duke with three and both Michigan State and Oregon with two.

James remains the only player who has not committed to a school or a professional route following his senior season at Sierra Canyon. Matas Buzelis, a top prospect, is the only one in this year’s class of All-Americans electing to take the professional route with G-League Ignite.

Here is a list of all 24 players who were selected for this year’s game.

2023 McDonald’s All American Roster (Alphabetical Order) and their Commitments

East

Omaha Biliew , Iowa State

, Iowa State Aaron Bradshaw , Kentucky

, Kentucky Matas Buzelis , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Stephon Castle , UConn

, UConn Justin Edwards , Kentucky

, Kentucky Kwame Evans Jr , Oregon

, Oregon Aden Holloway , Auburn

, Auburn Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Kansas Mackenzie Mgbako , Duke

, Duke Sean Stewart , Duke

, Duke D.J. Wagner , Kentucky

, Kentucky Cody Williams, Colorado

West