Bronny James, DJ Wagner Headline McDonald’s All-American Game Rosters
Bronny James, the eldest son of Lakers star Lebron James, is among the country’s top high school players who were selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Along with James, DJ Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards and Andrej Stojacković are also part of the 24 chosen to showcase their talents on the hardwood inside the Toyota Center on March 28.
This year’s game comes after the return of the iconic clash in 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancelation of the event in ‘20 and ‘21. Kentucky leads all schools with the most commits on this year’s team with Wagner, Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard, followed by Duke with three and both Michigan State and Oregon with two.
James remains the only player who has not committed to a school or a professional route following his senior season at Sierra Canyon. Matas Buzelis, a top prospect, is the only one in this year’s class of All-Americans electing to take the professional route with G-League Ignite.
Here is a list of all 24 players who were selected for this year’s game.
2023 McDonald’s All American Roster (Alphabetical Order) and their Commitments
East
- Omaha Biliew, Iowa State
- Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky
- Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
- Stephon Castle, UConn
- Justin Edwards, Kentucky
- Kwame Evans Jr, Oregon
- Aden Holloway, Auburn
- Elmarko Jackson, Kansas
- Mackenzie Mgbako, Duke
- Sean Stewart, Duke
- D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
- Cody Williams, Colorado
West
- Xavier Booker, Michigan State
- Isaiah Collier, USC
- Mookie Cook, Oregon
- Baye Fall, Arkansas
- Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
- Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State
- Ron Holland, Texas
- Bronny James, Undeclared
- Jared McCain, Duke
- Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
- Andrej Stojacković, Stanford
- Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor