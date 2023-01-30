Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams.

More than half of top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which was routed by Oklahoma in the Big 12–SEC Challenge. That allowed Purdue to grab the remaining No. 1 votes and tighten its grip atop the poll, while Tennessee jumped two spots to second and Houston held onto third in voting by 62 national media members.

The Boilermakers (21–1) have won eight straight since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2.

“We’re the No. 1 team in the country because of how unselfish we are as a team,” Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. “We had a lot of people doubting us in the beginning because, you know, we may not be the most talented team or whatever, but we’re close on the court and off the court and it’s really translating to how we’re winning.”

The Volunteers climbed to their highest perch since reaching No. 1 for four weeks during the 2018–19 season. They routed Georgia before becoming one of three SEC teams to beat Big 12 opponents on Saturday, knocking off No. 10 Texas 82–71 for their fifth consecutive win over a top-10 team.

Full men’s poll as of Jan. 30:

1. Purdue

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

18. Saint Mary’s

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Clemson

21. Indiana

22. San Diego State

23. Miami

24. UConn

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1.

Watch college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!