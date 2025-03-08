Alabama Great Jonathan Allen Released by Commanders: Roll Call, March 8, 2025
Former Alabama standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was released by the Washington Commanders on Friday. Allen requested a trade from the Commanders last week but the front office decided to go in a different direction to save salary cap space.
Allen, 30, was selected by Washington with the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been a cornerstone of their franchise ever since. Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler who's No. 10 on the Commanders' all-time sack leaderboard with 42 and is No. 2 in franchise history in tackles for loss (60) and quarterback hits (118).
Allen made the news official with a thank you message via his Instagram:
"It's never easy saying goodbye," Allen wrote. "This franchise is all I've ever known. It's been a part of my DNA for as long as I can remember, even before I was drafted here. This has always been my home, and I have always embraced everything that comes with representing the Washington Commanders on and off the field. Through both ups and downs, I am forever grateful for the opportunity this team gave me in 2017 as a 22-year-old kid. Believe me, that's never lost on me.
"It's been the truest honor of my life to have the privilege to wear "Washington" across my chest for the last eight seasons. It's just different, if you know, you know.
"Hannah and I have felt so much love from the people we've met since the day we moved here until now, friends that have become family, and core memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Our relationships mean everything to us.
"To every coach I've played for and every teammate I've played with, I've always played this game with everything I have and I'm thankful for everything I've learned from all of you along the way. I will never forget the journey we've all been on together.
"All I've ever wanted to do here is WIN. This fanbase deserves that, this organization deserves that, this community deserves that, and last season was truly just the beginning!
"Love Always, Jon Allen"
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at The Hayt, All Day, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Swimming and Diving at NCAA Zone Championships, All Day, Auburn, Ala.
- Men's Tennis at Arkansas, 12 p.m. CT, Fayetteville, Ark., Watch
- Softball vs. Iowa, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
- Men's Basketball at Auburn, 1:30 p.m. Auburn, Ala., ESPN
- Softball vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. Presbyterian, 4 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 3, Louisiana 0
- Women's Tennis: LSU 4, Alabama 2
- Softball: Alabama 12, Iowa 3
- Baseball: Alabama 10, Presbyterian 0
- Gymnastics: Florida 198.025, Alabama 197.450
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football is adding Tevin Madison as a defensive backs assistant. The former Kansas State graduate assistant Tevin Madison was previously an assistant coach at Illinois State who worked with the team’s defensive backs.
- The Detroit Lions have four starters who were former Alabama standouts: running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jameson Williams, cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch. Crimson Tide 2025 NFL Draft hopefuls Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, Tim Smith, CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts and Que Robinson opened up about the quartet.
- Alabama football will be hosting three high school camps, a kicking camp and a youth camp this summer. Click this link to register for the select dates between June 2-21.
- Alabama football participated in Read Across America at a local elementary school.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
175 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant