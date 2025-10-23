Former Alabama Linebacker Named to 2025 SEC Legends Class: Roll Call
Former Alabama standout linebacker C.J. Mosley was named the Crimson Tide's representative for the 2025 SEC Legends Class on Wednesday.
Mosley will be among 15 other college football greats to be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in early December.
Mosley retired from the NFL on June 19. The 33-year-old was released by the New York Jets in March after he was limited to just four games last season after injuring his toe in Week 2 and then a neck injury in Week 8 sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Mosley was a tackling machine for the Jets as he logged at least 150 in his three fully healthy seasons in New York—tying him for the most consecutive seasons with at least 150 tackles in NFL history. He only played two games in 2019, opted out during 2020 due to COVID-19 and as previously stated, appeared in four games in 2024.
Prior to his time with the Jets, Mosley spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned four of his five Pro Bowl appearances and Second Team All-Pro nods in Baltimore after totaling a combined 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Mosley finished his NFL career with totals of 1,083 tackles, including 55 for loss, 12 sacks with 40 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions and 53 pass breakups.
Mosley shined at Alabama as well. In fact, he earned most of his awards in Tuscaloosa twice: two-time BCS National Champion, two-time Consensus All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC member (all in 2012 and 2013). Mosley also earned both the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.
Less than a month after his retirement, Mosley announced the launch of a full-service sports agency called Legacy Trust Sports Group. Mosley's agency is built on a foundation of mentorship, integrity and leadership. Legacy Trust is also focused on fostering personal development and value before, during and after these athletes' playing careers.
2025 SEC Football Legends:
- Alabama - C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13
- Arkansas - Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99
- Auburn - Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010
- Florida - Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09
- Georgia - Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75
- Kentucky - Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07
- LSU - Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11
- Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86
- Mississippi State - Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13
- Missouri - Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14
- Oklahoma - Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73
- South Carolina - Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13
- Tennessee - Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04
- Texas - Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04
- Texas A&M - R.C. Slocum, Head Coach, 1989-2002
- Vanderbilt - Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball forward Essence Cody was named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team. During her freshman season, Cody was tabbed four times as the SEC Freshman of the Week before also earning All-Freshman honors.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.
- After being named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week alongside Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre on Monday, Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown was named the Bronko Nagurski Player of the Week on Tuesday and the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week on Wednesday.
- The NBA regular season returned this week, and after finishing 2024-25 early with a wrist injury, former Alabama standout and current Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller started 2025-26 strong with a team-high 25 points, seven assists and a block in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
- Miller faced the Brooklyn Nets, who have former Alabama forward Noah Clowney playing for them. Miller and Clowney were teammates while in Tuscaloosa and Crimson Tide great Collin Sexton was traded to the Hornets this offseason. There were three Nate Oats products in this game!
- Alabama safety Keon Sabb broke his foot during last year's Tennessee game and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. He chose to return to the Crimson Tide instead of entering the transfer portal and has started in every game this season.
- The Pro Football Hall of Fame put the spotlight on former Alabama offensive lineman Dwight Stephenson. The two-time national champion under head coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant played all eight years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro.
- Former Alabama standouts DeVonta Smith and Pat Surtain II opened up the 2019 Crimson Tide receiving corps. Smith lined up alongside Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III, and Surtain, a cornerback, detailed how quickly he had to get back onto the field.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety. A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum
October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.”
— Nick Saban after defeating Tennessee, and his former assistant coach Derek Dooley, on this date in 2010, 41-10.