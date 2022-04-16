Alabama Football Spring Position Update: Offensive Line

When it comes to strength in numbers up front, the 2022 Crimson Tide has both but will still likely go into the fall with some of the five starting spots unsettled.

Of all the position group on the 2022 Alabama football team, the offensive line was the most unsettled coming into the spring.

It'll be even more so after A-Day, but that's because anyone regressed.

While the unit as a whole has been going through the offseason shorthanded, with center Darrian Dalcourt out with a shoulder injury and right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. coming off his separated shoulder suffered during the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide found out it'll soon be adding another into mix.

Tyler Steen, who started both tackle spot at Vanderbilt and played 33 games for the Commodores, entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 11. He finally announced last week that he's headed to Tuscaloosa as a graduate student.

Like with Alabama's other recent transfer portal additions — Jermaine Burton from Georgia, running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU included — the expectation is for the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman to make a significant immediate impact, if not start.

However, the other unknown factor is that Alabama has a new offensive line coach, Eric Wolford, who has brought both college and NFL experience to the position, much like Doug Marrone did in 2021.

“Coach Wolf, that’s my guy," left guard Javion Cohen said. "I committed to him actually in high school to South Carolina. It’s been great. He has a lot to offer. He keeps it light, pushes us hard in practice. It’s a new experience, but definitely one worth trying.”

A-Day will be the first time fans get to see what that may mean, and how it translates on to the field.

When the Crimson Tide held its first spring scrimmage, which was closed, the first-team offensive line was, from left to right, Amari Kight, Cohen, Seth McLaughlin, Damieon George Jr. and J.C. Latham.

For the second scrimmage, held last Saturday, the first-team line was Kendall Randolph, Cohen, McLaughlin, George Jr. and Latham. The second-team unit was made up of Kight, T.J. Ferguson, Tanner Bowles, Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker.

Judging by the flip card Alabama released on Friday, the lines will look very much like the second scrimmage for A-Day. The first-team players are all on the Crimson Team, with the second-team line on the White Team.

Even so, there's been a lot of movement and experimentation, which figures to continue for a while, maybe right up until the season opener on Sept. 3 against Utah State.

"Guys are making progress," Nick Saban said. "But it hasn’t settled down because we have a lot of guys – we only have 10, 11 guys that are able to practice on the offensive line. We’re trying to practice three or four teams a guy. So guys have to mix and match. We have seven guys per group and they have to rotate around.

"Is it important that we build continuity along the offensive line right now? I think the diversity that we gain from the experience that guys get at various positions is probably more important right now than worrying about what you’re worried about. But we do have some guys that are making progress at tackle and hopefully they’ll continue to improve."

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Linemen Alabama Athletics OT Tommy Brockermeyer, 2021, SIAA No. 5* OT J.C. Latham, 2021, No. 8* OL Elijah Pritchett, 2022, No. 16 OL Tyler Booker, 2022, No. 27 T Amari Kight, 2019, [76] G Jaeden Roberts, 2021, No. 98 OL Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018 OL Tanner Bowles, 2019 T/G Javion Cohen, 2020 T Damieon George, 2020 C Seth McLaughlin, 2020 OG Terrence Ferguson, 2021 C James Brockermeyer, 2021 OL Dayne Shor, 2022 Tommy Brockermeyer Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports No. 76, 6'5" 304 pounds, redshirt freshman Did not play in a game last season for the Crimson Tide. As a recruit was a unanimous five-star prospect and a top-three tackle by all major recruiting sites, and the No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN.com where he also ranked as the No. 2 prospect on the ESPN300. He was Texas' top-rated player according to ESPN.com, PrepStar, Rivals and the 247Composite. J.C. Latham Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports No. 65, 6'6" 326 pounds, sophomore Played 14 games, missing only the SEC Championship against Georgia. Latham started on the Crimson Tide’s PAT and field-goal units on special teams. He was on the field for 104 snaps as a freshman. As a recruit was rated the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman by all major outlets and a unanimous five-star prospect. Was the nation's No. 2 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the 247Composite. Rivals rated him as the No. 2 player nationally while ESPN had him fifth in the publication's ESPN300. Tyler Booker Alabama Athletics No. 54, 6'5" 332 pounds, freshman The early enrollee was considered a five-star prospect who could play either tackle or guard. He was the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com, No. 6 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite (No. 51 overall), and the fourth-ranked offensive guard and No. 126 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com. Chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Amari Kight Alabama Athletics No. 78, 6'7" 322 pounds, redshirt junior Played in seven games for the Crimson Tide last season, including as a reserve in the Cotton Bowl. 2020: Played in a pair of games, against Kentucky and Mississippi State. 2019: Saw his first career action against Western Carolina. Redshirted at season's end. Jaeden Roberts No. 77, 6'5" 302 pounds, redshirt freshman Did not play in a game for Crimson Tide last season. As a prospect, was a four-star guard by the 247Composite and ESPN.com. Listed at No. 98 on ESPN300, No. 251 by the 247Composite. Emil Ekiyor Jr. Photo | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports No. 55, 6'3" 307 pounds, redshirt senior Has started 29 games, including 15 last season at guard. Allowed just 1.5 sacks while surrendering 11.5 quarterback pressures and six quarterback hits. Was credited with 17 knockdown blocks. Took 1,035 snaps. 2020: Won the starting job at right guard in fall camp while the rest of the line featured four returning starters. Started all 13 games. Played 835 snaps during the season and missed only one assignment and committed one penalty. Yielded eight quarterback hurries, two pressures and 2.5 sacks. 2019: Played in eight games for the Tide and saw time at guard. Suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Duke. Sat out a week and returned to play eight snaps against South Carolina. 2018: Worked at guard and center, and played in four games as a freshman (Louisville, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, The Citadel). Redshirted at the end of the season. Tanner Bowles Alabama athletics No. 51, 6'5" 293 pounds, redshirt freshman Played in one game last season, taking 19 snaps against New Mexico State. 2020: Played in five games off the bench for the Crimson Tide, including against SEC opponents Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas. 2019: Came off the bench in the home opener against New Mexico State on the PAT/FG unit. Javion Cohen Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports No. 70, 6'4" 305 pounds, junior Started at left guard for the Crimson Tide. Was held out of the New Mexico State game due to a wrist injury. Accounted for 21 knockdown blocks. Played 1,073 snaps over 14 games. 2020: Selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Made two snaps as a reserve at Tennessee, six at home against Mississippi State, 10 against Kentucky, four at LSU and five at Arkansas. Damieon George Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports No. 74, 6'6" 333 pounds, junior Played in 12 games during his second season at the Capstone and took over the starting job at right tackle in the 10th game of the season. Finished with three starts on the year, against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn. Against LSU, came in on the eighth play of the game at right tackle when Chris Owens moved to center to replace Darrian Dalcourt. Also played on special teams. 2020: Saw his first game action against Kentucky. Followed that with seven snaps at LSU, and 14 at Arkansas. Seth McLaughlin Alabama Athletics No. 56, 6'4" 295 pounds, redshirt sophomore 2021: Played in 10 games with three starts, all in the postseason while earning 301 snaps at center. Did not allow a sack on the season while surrendering just 2.5 pressures and seven hits on the quarterback. 2020: Earned first playing time with 10 snaps off the bench against Kentucky. Redshirted. Terrence Ferguson II Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports No. 69, 6'4" 300 pounds, redshirt freshman Took first game snaps against New Mexico State. Played the final six plays against the Aggies. James Brockermeyer Alabama Athletics No. 58, 6'3" 282 pounds, redshirt freshman Did not see any game action last season. Redshirted. Dayne Shor @DayneShor11 on Twitter No. 75, 6'5" 308 pounds, freshman A four-star recruit and the No. 39 offensive tackle in the country according to ESPN.com, and No. 38 by PrepStar. Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and on the 247Composite. Chose Alabama over Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Incoming ... Photo | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC TBD, 6-5, 315 pounds, graduate student Started at left tackle for Vanderbilt last season and earned a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. He The yielded a sack in each of Vanderbilt’s first three games, giving up a combined four pressures, but subsequently gave up just two sacks and 11 pressures over the next nine games while playing in 289 pass-blocking snaps. 2020: Started all nine games for the Commodores at left tackle. 2019: Only Commodore offensive lineman to start in all 12 games. Played at right tackle. 2018: Played four games as a defensive lineman. Was recruited out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Father was a walk-on player at LSU. Elijah Pritchett Photo | Elijah Pritchett's Instagram, pritchett._ OT, 6-6, 300, Columbus, Ga./Carver One of the top offensive line prospects in his recruiting class, was a high four-star prospect. Was rated No. 31 in the Rivals250, No. 54 on the 247Composite, No. 67 in the Top247, and No. 103 on the ESPN300. Chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia and USC.

This is the eighth and final story in a position-by-position series on the Crimson Tide this spring.

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Defensive Backs