Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2021

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Softball: Team USA 2, Italy 0

Today's Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Soccer: Netherlands vs Zambia, 6 am CT, NBC Olympic Channel

Softball: Team USA vs Canada, 7 pm CT, NBCSN

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

45 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but is the father of John and Charley Hannah.

July 21, 1965: At his annual summer media gathering, Paul “Bear” Bryant tells the writers his 1965 squad will be "average at best." Citing the fact the team returns only 18 lettermen and nine seniors, he notes the team has an eight-game conference schedule and there is little hope of repeating as SEC champions, much less national champions. Bryant did say there are a few players who have chances of being winners, including center Paul Crane, end Ray Perkins, and fullback Steve Bowman. – Bryant Museum

July 21, 1990: Defensive lineman Quinton Dial was born in Andalusia, Ala.

July 21, 1993: Offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was born in 1993 in Cameroon, Africa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It's a work in progress.” – Nick Saban on every team he’s coached.

