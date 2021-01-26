All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Plan for Vacation Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 9/8 Alabama vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Take a look at the impressive performances across the board for Alabama Athletics in Greg Byrne's latest Byrne Notice email newsletter ... and this doesn't even include Alabama football finishing the season at No. 1:
Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 10.24.27 PM
  • Collin Sexton recorded 17 points, four rebounds and six assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 115-108 loss to the L.A. Lakers:
  • Speaking of Sexton, the Cavaliers continued to celebrate him being the fifth-quickest player in team history to reach 3,000 career points:
  • Both Alabama men's and women's track and field teams are off to a good start, with both teams being ranked in the top 10 at the start of the season:
  • Alabama soccer welcomed its five new faces on Monday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

221 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes

We’ll leave you with this …

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Connor Prielipp, Alabama baseball
Alabama Baseball LHP Connor Prielipp Tagged with Preseason First Team All-American Honors

January 11, 2021 Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones against Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
What Kentucky is Saying About its Rematch With Alabama Basketball

Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 3.07.02 PM
Doug Marrone Named Alabama Football Offensive Line Coach

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball center Keon Ambrose-Hylton against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama Podcast: Inside Hoops' Rise to the Top of the SEC, Early 2021 Defensive Depth Chart

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo shoots against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
Alabama's Josh Primo Named SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats looks on during the LSU game in Baton Rouge, LA.
Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Remain Focused Amidst Shift From 'Hunter' to 'Hunted'

_RS16990
Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/8 in Latest Rankings