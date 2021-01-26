Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is … National Plan for Vacation Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 9/8 Alabama vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/8 in Latest Rankings

Did you notice?

Take a look at the impressive performances across the board for Alabama Athletics in Greg Byrne's latest Byrne Notice email newsletter ... and this doesn't even include Alabama football finishing the season at No. 1:

Collin Sexton recorded 17 points, four rebounds and six assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 115-108 loss to the L.A. Lakers:

Speaking of Sexton, the Cavaliers continued to celebrate him being the fifth-quickest player in team history to reach 3,000 career points:

Both Alabama men's and women's track and field teams are off to a good start, with both teams being ranked in the top 10 at the start of the season:

Alabama soccer welcomed its five new faces on Monday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

221 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes

We’ll leave you with this …