Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Green Juice Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Signees Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller Named McDonald’s All-Americans

• The Extra Point: Assessing Alabama Football's Latest Transfer News

• Five Former Alabama Players Named to NFL All-Rookie Team

• Trending with the Tide: Alabama's WR Unit is Up, While the Basketball Team's Perimeter Defense is Down

• Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: Tik Tok

• Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball, USA Softball Polls

• Where Alabama Signees Rank in the Final SI99 of the 2022 Class

• Alabama Punter Ty Perine Enters Transfer Portal

• Alabama Falters Down the Stretch in 82-76 Loss to Georgia

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

Men's basketball: Georgia 82, Alabama 76

Did you notice? 

• Lilly Hudson won SEC Freshman of the Week for Alabama Gymnastics. 

• Alabama women's wheelchair basketball coach Ryan Hynes was named an assistant for the USA Women's Wheelchair Basketball team. 

• Jalen Hurts won the Eagles fan voting for Toyota Player of the Year. 

• Alabama softball star Montana Fouts spoke with Perfect Game USA about the upcoming season. 

• Damion Square was signed to the Bengals practice squad ahead of the AFC Championship game. 

Alabama Basketball Comes Up Short in Athens

Alabama Athletics

Keon Ellis vs. Georgia
JD Davison at Georgia
Keon Ellis at Georgia
Charles Bediako at Georgia
Jaden Shackelford vs. Georgia

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener: 

220 days 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Sports Illustrated cover Kenyan Drake, January 18, 2016
Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake game cover, Oct. 10, 2015

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes

We'll leave you with this... 

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
