Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Today is... National Green Juice Day

• Alabama Signees Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller Named McDonald’s All-Americans

• The Extra Point: Assessing Alabama Football's Latest Transfer News

• Five Former Alabama Players Named to NFL All-Rookie Team

• Trending with the Tide: Alabama's WR Unit is Up, While the Basketball Team's Perimeter Defense is Down

• Lee Hodges is is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: Tik Tok

• Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball, USA Softball Polls

• Where Alabama Signees Rank in the Final SI99 of the 2022 Class

• Alabama Punter Ty Perine Enters Transfer Portal

• Alabama Falters Down the Stretch in 82-76 Loss to Georgia

Men's basketball: Georgia 82, Alabama 76

• Lilly Hudson won SEC Freshman of the Week for Alabama Gymnastics.

• Alabama women's wheelchair basketball coach Ryan Hynes was named an assistant for the USA Women's Wheelchair Basketball team.

• Jalen Hurts won the Eagles fan voting for Toyota Player of the Year.

• Alabama softball star Montana Fouts spoke with Perfect Game USA about the upcoming season.

• Damion Square was signed to the Bengals practice squad ahead of the AFC Championship game.

220 days

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes

