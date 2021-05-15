NFL Draft Profile: DeMarcco Hellams, Safety, Alabama Crimson Tide

#29

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 208

DOB: 6/5/00

Eligible: 2022

Washington, DC

DeMatha Catholic

DeMarcco Hellams

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Capable underneath zone defender when rotating down from two high. Hellams is best when tasked with easier responsibilities such as covering tight ends and slot receivers. He comes downhill to contribute on screens. Want to is apparent in run support. Aims for the hips and hangs on to eventually get ball carriers down. Hellams is a fluid mover in space with solid straight line speed. He stands out on special teams.

Cons:

Leinweber: Slow processor in deep zones who often takes too long to trigger. Hellams often finds himself with his eyes glued on the passer, covering nobody in the middle of the field. He fails to locate routes behind him and does not gain enough depth after play fakes. Not trusting his eyes causes him a day late and a dollar short on many occasions, preventing him from making plays on the ball. Hellams is susceptible to taking angles that are too wide coming downhill. He is not physical enough to stop the momentum of ball carriers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact safety who stands out on special teams. Hellams is a solid athlete in space. As a safety, he is very inexperienced, not trusting his eyes and failing to make plays. He projects as a special teams contributor who could find himself in a nickel role on an NFL roster. To have an impact on a defensive unit, he has to improve his processing.

Background:

Raised in Washington, D.C. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played wide receiver in high school. Has been a major special teams contributor for the Tide.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Special teams standout who struggles in deep zones. Could develop into a nickel.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.5/7.2