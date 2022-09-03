Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs Utah State Aggies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's finally time, Alabama fans.

The Crimson Tide is slated to open the 2022 season on Saturday evening inside Bryant-Denny Stadium — the first time that Alabama has opened the season at home since 2011.

Utah State is the team that will be lined up across from Alabama, and it's an Aggies team that is not to be taken lightly. While head coach Blake Anderson is in just his second season for Utah State, the Aggies competed the 2021 season with a 11-3 overall record and a Mountain West championship.

Stay here at BamaCentral throughout the game for live updates, stats and scoring as the Crimson Tide looks to start the season 1-0 against the Aggies.

Pregame

Gates have just opened at the stadium, and the Walk of Champions is slated to take place at roughly 4:30 p.m. CT.

Preview

This is one of the oddest stats you'll see all season.

Even though Alabama hasn't played Utah State since 2005, there are three graduate seniors on the Aggies who have faced the Crimson Tide, including the starting quarterback.

While at Arkansas State in 2018, Logan Bonner was 6 of 14 passing for 53 yards, including a long of 26 yards, and rushed for 28 yards on three carries, including a long of 11 yards. Alabama won 57-7.

Safety Gurvan Hall Jr. started against UA and recorded eight tackles for Miami in 2021. Alabama won the neutral-site game, 44-13.

Safety Hunter Reynolds was on the Michigan team that faced the Crimson Tide in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. DT Phillip Paea was also on the Wolverines, but didn't play. Alabama 35-16.

The combined score was 136-36.

Also on the Aggies, is graduate junior wide receiver Xavier Williams, who spent four seasons at Alabama (2018-21) and appeared in 12 games, catching three passes for 24 yards. He did not have a reception in last week's season opener against UConn.

There's bound to be some interesting conversations in the Utah State locker room this week.

"Best team on the planet," Utah State coach Blake Anderson said about Alabama. "There are just no weaknesses."

How to Watch Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Who: Utah State at Alabama

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Rashad Johnson, Host Cory Reamer). Sirius/XM: 81/81

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -41.5; Over/under 62.5

