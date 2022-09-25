The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the interesting dynamics from Saturday night's 55-3 win for the Alabama Crimson Tide over Vanderbilt was seeing the numerous players saying hello to old friends after the game.

Familiarity at this level is nothing new, among coaches or players, who often have acquaintances on the other sideline.

But you kind of have to wonder if any of the Commodores half-seriously asked former teammate Tyler Steen if they could join him with the Crimson Tide.

Steen, of course, is Alabama's starting left tackle after transferring during the offseason. From 2018-21, he played in 38 games for the Commodores, with 33 consecutive starts including 21 at left tackle during his junior and senior seasons.

With Steen making his fourth start for Alabama at left tackle on Saturday, the Crimson Tide didn't give up a sack and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's offensive line yielded five sacks (eight tackles for a loss) and averaged 0.5 yards per carry.

Let's just say that Steen's replacement didn't have much fun going up against junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's only points came on a field goal by former Crimson Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas, who hit a 40-yard field goal for his final scoring at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

From 2017-20, Bulovas appeared in 26 games and converted 22 of 29 field goals (75.9 percent), 134 points after touchdowns, and kicked off 198 times for 10,626 yards (53.7 yards/kickoff) with 57 touchbacks for the Crimson Tide.

The fifth-year senior is 3-for-3 on field goals this season.

Player of the Game: There were a lot of strong candidates including junior quarterback Bryce Young and sophomore wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, but no one in college football is more disruptive than Anderson, who finally got a chance to show it this season. He was credited with five tackles including three for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Play of the Game: Alabama put the game away early with Young's 34-yard strike to Brooks.

We love strong defensive play as well so we're going to include the fourth-down stop Saban used on his own TV show, which set up the touchdown on the subsequent play:

Statistic of the Game: Alabama out-gained Vanderbilt by 499 yards, 628-129. The differential was the fifth largest in Alabama history, and the largest since the Crimson Tide set the school record at Vanderbilt (Sept. 23, 2017) with 599 yards.

The Good

• Young completed his first nine passes. Dating back to the end of last week's game against ULM he had a streak of 11 consecutive completions. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner finished 25 for 36, 385 yards and four touchdowns. Young’s 316 yards passing in the first half were a career-high.

• After giving up just one explosive play last week, the Crimson Tide defense yielded just two against Vanderbilt. Nick Saban defines them as a carry of 13-plus yards, or a pass for 17-or-more yards. Both were by junior wide receiver Will Sheppard, who had the 22-yard reception to help set up the field goal, and a 17-yard yard catch in the third quarter when the Commodores were already down 31-3.

• Third downs: Alabama was 7-for-12 in conversions, while Vanderbilt was just 1-for-13.

The Bad

• Alabama had four fumbles and lost one at the end of a 40-yard punt return by sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (followed by Brian Branch losing the ball on the subsequent punt return, but a teammate recovered). It should also be noted that McKinstry broke up three passes on the night.

• The defense didn't create any turnovers, although Vanderbilt only crossed midfield twice. It was a talking point after the game: Why Nick Saban is OK With Alabama Defense's Lack of Turnovers

• The Crimson Tide was called three times for holding, one of which was offset by a Vanderbilt penalty. Both of the ones that were marked off were by an interior lineman and not a tackle.

The Ugly

Normally we stay focussed on Alabama, but we're going with Vanderbilt's decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 34 on the third play of the season quarter. Yes, Alabama had momentum at that point, but the score was 14-3.

5 Things We Noticed

• Brooks had a career game with six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. It was his first career 100-yard receiving game.

• Alabama had 13 different players make a reception, and tallied 145 yards after the catch led by running back Jahmyr Gibbs with 40.

• The Crimson Tide still doesn't have anyone on pace to have 1,000 rushing or receiving yards this season (Gibbs is if you combine the two). However, it has five different players with 100-plus rushing yards, and six with 100-plus receiving yards.

• McKinstry's 244 yards on punt returns is one yard shy of the Crimson Tide's leading rusher, Jase McClellan with 245. It's also more than anyone has in receiving yards, led by Traeshon Holden with 214.

• Alabama used 71 players, but just one saw his first game action this season: freshman offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts. Wide receiver Tyler Harrell, who has been dealing with an injury, warmed up but did not play.

Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 15 Gallery 15 Images

See Also:

Alabama Football Overwhelms Vanderbilt, 55-3

Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense

Alabama's Deep Ball Finally Comes to Life Against Vanderbilt

Will Anderson Jr. Feeling Like 'Bad, Tough Dude' After Three-Sack Game Against Vandy

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

Alabama DL Suffers Ankle Injury Against Vanderbilt

What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Demolished Vanderbilt

Is the 2022 Alabama Receiver Class Next Up?

Notebook: Run Game Not Part of Alabama Game Plan, But Still Came Up Big