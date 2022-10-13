Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders

Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Robinson will be in the starting lineup for the Thursday night game at Chicago (Amazon Prime, 7:15 p.m,. CT).

Shortly after it appeared that Robinson would be the team's lead running back coming out of training camp, he was shot twice during a botched robbery on Aug. 28, once in the glute and once in the knee.

He returned to the team facility just two days after the incident, where he was warmly welcomed by teammates, and placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list that meant he was out for at least four weeks.

However, after being medically cleared, he returned to practice last week and activated to play against former Crimson Tide standout Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was introduced last and given an emotional standing ovation from fans at FedEx Field,

The rookie came off the bench and finished with nine carries for 22 yards in the 21–17 loss. After his pro debut did a jersey swap with the former Heisman Trophy winner.

The 23-year-old from Tuscaloosa, where he attended Hillcrest High School, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, he started last season for the Crimson Tide and tallied 1,343 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

See Also:

Former Crimson Tide QBs Squarely in Middle of Concussion Mess: Bama in the NFL Week 6

Bama in the NFL Week 5: Brian Robinson Jr. Makes NFL Debut

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets