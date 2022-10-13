Skip to main content
Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders

Less than seven weeks after he was shot in a botched robbery, former Alabama running back is slated to make his first NFL start for Washington.

Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance. 

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Robinson will be in the starting lineup for the Thursday night game at Chicago (Amazon Prime, 7:15 p.m,. CT).

Shortly after it appeared that Robinson would be the team's lead running back coming out of training camp, he was shot twice during a botched robbery on Aug. 28, once in the glute and once in the knee. 

He returned to the team facility just two days after the incident, where he was warmly welcomed by teammates, and placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list that meant he was out for at least four weeks. 

However, after being medically cleared, he returned to practice last week and activated to play against former Crimson Tide standout Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was introduced last and given an emotional standing ovation from fans at FedEx Field,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The rookie came off the bench and finished with nine carries for 22 yards in the 21–17 loss. After his pro debut did a jersey swap with the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

The 23-year-old from Tuscaloosa, where he attended Hillcrest High School, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After being behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, he started last season for the Crimson Tide and tallied 1,343 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

See Also:

Former Crimson Tide QBs Squarely in Middle of Concussion Mess: Bama in the NFL Week 6

Bama in the NFL Week 5: Brian Robinson Jr. Makes NFL Debut

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

In This Article (1)

Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State Hornets

Mercy Chelangat at 2022 NCAA Outdoors
All Things Bama

Huge Engine, Tiny Body: Mercy Chelangat All About Championship Runs at Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer vs. Georgia
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Women’s Soccer Team Performance

By Claire Yates
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Numbers Say Alabama's Offense Better Than Most Realize: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Pressure in the Press Conference
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Pressure in the Press Conference

By Christopher Walsh
Terrion Arnold intercepts a pass against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

The Stat Nick Saban is 'Emphasizing like Crazy' during Tennessee Week

By Katie Windham
Isaiah Buggs, Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams, Missouri game program, Oct. 13, 2018
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Blake Byler
Lauren Esman played in her first Crimson Tide exhibition against Jacksonville State
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Opens Fall Schedule, Plays to Tie in Sand Mountain Showdown

By Christopher Walsh
Riley Mattingly Parker
All Things Bama

The Riley Mattingly Parker Phenomenon

By Mason Smith