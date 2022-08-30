Commanders Share Video of Brian Robinson Jr. Arriving at Team Facility

After just two days since he was shot twice in a suspected armed robbery attempt, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to the team’s facility Tuesday.

Washington shared pictures and a video of Robinson greeting staff and coach Ron Rivera on crutches. Needless to say, everyone was ecstatic to see him. Rivera asked him if he was doing well to which Robinson said, “Good to be back in the building, for real.”

Robinson was shot twice in a suspected armed robbery attempt Sunday evening in Washington D.C. and it was originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he was shot in the glute and the lower leg.

However, just hours before the Commanders posted the video, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that he was shot in the knee and that bullet somehow missed all of the major ligaments, tendons and the bone. During the team’s roster cuts to 53 players, Robinson was not placed on the injured reserve list or the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’s eligible to play as soon as the season starts.

There is still no timetable on a return, though. After a standout last season at Alabama, Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s offense.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football.