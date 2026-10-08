No. 6 Alabama Football vs. No. 2 Georgia Availability Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 6 Alabama football will play its fourth SEC game of the 2026 season at home against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Availability Report, Wednesday, Oct. 7

Justin Hill, LB — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Questionable

Josh Ford, TE — Questionable

Georgia Availability Report, Wednesday, Oct. 7

Thomas Blackshear, WR — Out

Chauncey Bowens, RB — Out

Amaris Williams, OLB — Out

Tyriq Green, S — Out

Marcus Harrison, OL — Out

Isiah Canion, WR — Questionable

Alabama tight end Josh Ford broke his arm during the Mississippi State. DeBoer said during Wednesday's teleconference that even though Ford received arm surgery this past Sunday, DeBoer is optimistic about him playing against Georgia.

"Actually, progressing along fairly well right now," DeBoer said. "We'll kind of see how the week continues for him, and I know where his mindset's at. We’ve just got to make sure he meets the levels that we need him to meet as far as being physically ready. He's doing a great job. It's going well."

Alabama right tackle Jayvin James is not featured on the initial availability report. James left the Sept. 26 home win over South Carolina early with a lower extremity injury, and it forced him to sit out of the Mississippi State victory. Nevertheless, DeBoer said during Monday's press conference that he's "optimistic that [James] can return this week." Looks like he's good to go.

It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. DeBoer said on Monday that "there’s a chance he can come back here, even in the regular season." That said, he's listed as questionable.

Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have missed the Crimson Tide's past two games. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and Umeozulu has turf toe. Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. DeBoer shared the latest on these two as well, stating that Umeozulu will take "probably a couple more weeks," and Hill will "be back this season, but more than likely not this week."

Fellow freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman, who is also on the report, will also have to wait to make his debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones are also featured on the availability report, and they will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

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