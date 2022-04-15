Who is Visiting Alabama During A-Day?

A-Day is finally here.

The highly-anticipated Alabama football spring game kicks off at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, and Crimson Tide fans are excited to get a sneak peek at what Nick Saban's 16th team will bring to the table.

On top of it being an exciting event for fans, coaches of programs within Alabama Athletics use A-Day as the perfect opportunity to host visitors. The gameday-like environment provides a chance in the spring to give prospects a feel for what the fall would be like if they committed to Alabama.

This year, the list of visitors on A-Day is lengthy and includes prospects, commitments, signees, and even basketball players.

Top 2023 Targets

James Smith, 5-star DT

Rated as the top player in the state of Alabama, Smith is one of the Crimson Tide's top targets in this year's class. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Montgomery native is making the trip with fellow Carver High School defender Jaquavious Russaw, who is also a priority for the Crimson Tide in this year's cycle. Smith's recruitment appears to be wide open at the moment with Alabama in the mix as well as Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M among others. This weekend could be big for the Crimson Tide in terms of building momentum.

Peter Woods, 5-star DT

Woods is another five-star defensive lineman from the state of Alabama. The Thompson High School product is thought to be an Alabama lean and has visited the Crimson Tide more than any other program. Alabama is currently battling Clemson, Florida, and Oklahoma for his commitment.

Tony Mitchell, 5-star CB

Mitchell also hails from Thompson High School in Alabaster, which has become a well of talent that Alabama has picked from in recent years, including top-20 recruit Jeremiah Alexander in the 2022 class. Mitchell is a big corner at 6-foot-2, and a pledge from him would make him the second 5-star cornerback in the 2023 class alongside Jahlil Hurley.

Richard Young, 5-star RB

Young, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, is one of the top running backs in the nation and also runs track for Lehigh Senior High School in Florida. Running backs coach Robert Gillespie is the lead man in his recruitment for Alabama, while Florida, Ohio State, and Oklahoma are also pursuing him. His most effective traits as a runner are his hard cut and his stiff arm.

Eli Holstein, 4-star QB

Holstein, a quarterback from Louisiana, is one of Alabama's top priorities in the 2023 class. He has great size for a quarterback at 6-foot-4, and while not a 'dual-threat,' still has enough mobility outside the pocket. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is his lead recruiter, and Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Auburn among others are in line for the 4-star prospect. This will be Holstein's fifth visit to Alabama and third this spring.

Johntay Cook II, 4-star WR

Cook has gone viral over social media in recent weeks at visits to in-state schools Texas and Texas A&M, commenting on the lack of trophies in their trophy cases. That certainly will not be an issue on his visit this weekend. The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver has blazing speed with great hands and would be a welcomed addition to the always-talented wide receiver room in Tuscaloosa.

Jaquavious Russaw, 4-star EDGE

Russaw is an in-state prospect and a product of Carver High School in Montgomery, the alma mater of former Alabama linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound pass-rush specialist is explosive off edge with high-end strength and power.

Malik Muhammad, 4-star CB

Newly-hired cornerbacks coach Tavaris Robinson has taken the lead on the recruitment of Muhammad, who is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Dallas, Texas. He is being heavily recruited by in-state power Texas A&M as well, and is another two-sport athlete with track and field.

Hunter Osborne, 4-star DL

Osborne is making his third trip to Alabama this year. The Trussville, Ala., native grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and is someone to put on commitment watch. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman will need to put on weight at the next level but has drawn comparisons to former Alabama standout Jonathan Allen.

Wilkin Formby, 4-star OT

Formby is not only an in-state talent but an in-city talent, hailing from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is a behemoth of an offensive line prospect, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 300 pounds. Some of the competition for Formby's commitment comes from Auburn and Kentucky. This will be Formby's second visit to Tuscaloosa this semester.

Makari Vickers, 4-star S

Vickers is from Tallahassee, Fla. and is yet another defensive back who competes in track and field with plenty of speed. He has decent size for a defensive back as well at 6-foot-1, and is being recruited by safeties coach Charles Kelly. Vickers has also been tied for Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Top 2024 Targets

Desmond Ricks, 5-star S

Ricks is one of the highest-touted prospects in the entire 2024 class, being ranked as high as the best player in the class by some recruiting services. The 6-foot-1 defensive back plays at IMG Academy, where Alabama has signed many of its best recruits including potential top-3 NFL Draft pick Evan Neal. Ricks is also being heavily recruited by in-state power Florida State as well as North Carolina.

Mario Craver, 4-star WR

Craver is an in-state prospect from Clay-Chalkville high school in Pinson, Ala. He is an undersized wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, but possesses great speed as a track and field athlete. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach is the leader in Craver's recruitment.

Jonathan Echols, 4-star EDGE

Echols is teammates with Desmond Ricks at IMG Academy and is a very highly-touted edge rusher with the ideal pass-rushing body at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds as only a junior in high school. His recruitment is still a large unknown, as no schools have emerged yet as "favorites" to land the Florida native.

Jalyen Mbakwe, 4-star ATH

Mbakwe is another Clay-Chalkville product who plays alongside Mario Craver. He is an incredibly versatile athlete, playing wide receiver, cornerback, and return man during the 2021 season, which opens a variety of options for him once he gets into a collegiate program. Florida State seems to be Alabama's biggest competitor for the in-state talent.

Maurice Williams, 4-star S

Williams is a 6-foot-2 safety from Texas, who is seen collectively by recruiting services as a top-50 prospect nationally. Arkansas and Florida State are major players in his recruitment, and he has also unofficially visited in-state school TCU.

J'Marion Burnette, 4-star RB

Burnette is an in-state prospect, hailing from Andalusia High School. the 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back is being pursued heavily by in-state powers Alabama and Auburn, as Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie and Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams have stayed in contact with him the most.

Fred Gaskin III, 4-star ATH

Gaskin is a 5-foot-10 Florida native, who has already taken unofficial visits to in-state schools Florida and Florida State. He is listed as an athlete, as he has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball in high school, showcasing his versatility.

Bredell Richardson, 4-star WR

Richardson, from the Tampa, Fla., area, has decent size for a wide receiver at 6-foot-1. He has been in contact with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, and has also been hearing from Arkansas, South Carolina, and others in his recruitment.

Current Commits and Signees

Jahlil Hurley, 5-star CB (committed)

Yhonzae Pierre, 4-star DL (committed)

Kobe Prentice, 4-star WR (signed)

Shazz Preston, 4-star WR (signed)

Isaiah Bond, 4-star ATH (signed)

Antonio Kite, 4-star ATH (signed)

Elijah Pritchett, 4-star OT (signed)

Danny Lewis Jr., 3-star TE (signed)

Other Notable Attendees

Tyler Harrell, Transfer WR

Harrell, who spent the last two seasons at Louisville, entered his name in the transfer portal this week and has been linked to Alabama ever since. The speed demon caught 18 passes in 2021 for 523 yards and six touchdowns.

Patrick Screws, 3-star IOL (2023)

Hayes Johnson, 3-star OT (2024)

Basketball Visitors

Mark Sears, PG

Sears, the former Ohio point guard, committed to Alabama on April 7 after entering his name in the transfer portal. At Ohio in 2021-22, he averaged nearly 20 points per game and shot over 40% from 3-point range. He announced his commitment after his visit was scheduled, and still plans to take his visit with another top target from the transfer portal.

Jalen Bridges, F

Bridges is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward who played his first two seasons of college basketball for Bob Huggins at West Virginia. Having played for Huggins, he is a good defender with natural length and defensive instincts as well as a capable 3-point shooter, shooting 35% for his career. His commitment would bring Alabama the ideal '3-and-D' wing mold that many teams are after in modern-day college basketball.

Gallery: A-Day Visitors