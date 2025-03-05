5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Set for Return Trip to Tuscaloosa
Alabama continues to roll on the recruiting trail this week as yet another top tier prospect from the 2026 recruiting class lined up a visit with the Crimson Tide.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, 5-Star tight end Mark Bowman will make his return trip to Tuscaloosa on March 6th. He was last in town on September 28th for Alabama's faceoff with Georgia in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Hailing from a well known producer of Crimson Tide talent in California, Mater Dei High School, Bowman is a 6-foot-4, 225 lb. athletic tight end prospect with incredible potential. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 2 payer at his position in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state.
Originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class, he reclassified in January of this year. Bowman is a lengthy target who uses his size to his advantage, not only hauling in contested catches, but punishing defenders as a blocker.
In 2024 as just a sophomore, he hauled in 32 passes for 435 yards and eight scores for the nation's top ranked high school team, helping Mater Dei to an undefeated record and state championship.
Bowman has garnered lofty comparisons to that of former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but given his truly unique combination of size and skill, it's easy to see why. His highlight reel is full of not only what would be impressive catches for a wide receiver, but bone crushing blocks that set his team up for success when they need it.
Alabama currently holds three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but is expected to welcome a massive crop of premier visitors throughout the spring and upcoming summer periods. Kalen DeBoer and his staff pulled together an incredible class for the 2025 recruiting cycle, and as it stands now, look to be doing do again for 2026.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.