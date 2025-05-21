Alabama Football Official Visitor Tracker
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have been incredibly active on the recruiting trial this offseason, and have put together the framework of a very strong 2026 class so far. The Crimson Tide currently holds five commitments, and has been named as a finalist for several more prospects as well.
Last season, DeBoer and the staff managed to scrape together in short time an incredibly talented class, full of what look to be impactful players as freshmen. From the obvious big names like quarterback Keelon Russell, to the lesser known talents such as kicker Alex Asparuhov, several members of the 2025 class could see significant playing time this year.
Though it is still early, the Tide looks to be having a similar amount of success thus far with the 2026 class. Alabama already holds one 5-Star commitment from cornerback Jorden Edmonds, and could be closing in on several others this summer such as Cederian Morgan, Brandon Arrington and more.
Take a look at the players the Crimson Tide is set to host this summer on official visits.
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/04/2025
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/06/2025
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Named Alabama as a finalist on 03/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/23/2025
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/28/2025
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/11/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
June 6th through June 8th
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr.
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III - Committed to Florida State on 10/10/2023
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
June 13th through June 15th
- 5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington - Set to commit on July 5th
- 4-Star WR Somourian Wingo - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/22/2025
- 4-Star DL Elijah Golden
- 4-Star ATH Roman Voss - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/07/2025
- 4-Star LB Nick Abrams - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/01/2025
- 3-Star S Kaiden Hall - Named Alabama as a finalist on 11/28/2024
- 3-Star OT Wilson Zierer
June 17th (Tuesday)
- 3-Star DL Preston Carey - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/28/2025
June 19th (Thursday)
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/24/2025, Set to commit on July 2nd
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
June 20th through June 22nd
- 5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds - Committed to Alabama on 03/26/2025
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Recently updated commitment date, No longer committing on Dec. 31
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.