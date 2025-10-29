Alabama Among Top Schools for 4-Star 2027 RB
After adding three commits in the last month, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff look to potentially be closing in on even more good news for the 2027 recruiting class.
4-Star running back Jerry "Andrew" Beard from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia officially named Alabama as one of his top five finalists, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
The 5-foot-9, 180 lb. prospect named the Crimson Tide among Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Georgia. So far this fall, he's taken visits to Oklahoma (September 4), Tennessee (September 14) Georgia (September 27), Florida State (October 11), Alabama (October 19) and Georgia Tech (October 24).
He was named to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl in early October, a yearly exhibition game that features some of the nation's top high school football prospects. This year's version of the game will also feature a few current Crimson Tide commits in Ezavier Crowell, Cederian Morgan and JJ Finch.
As a junior this season for Prince Avenue Christian, Beard has rushed for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns on 94 rush attempts which is good for 9.1 yards per carry. He's also been heavily involved in the passing game, hauling in 21 receptions for 301 more yards and four more scores.
Through eight games this year, the 4-Star prospect has five 100+ rushing yard performances, all but one of which saw him score multiple touchdowns as well. He is a dynamic running back with a wide range of skills that could be useful to almost any offensive scheme.
Beard has great speed and is incredibly elusive in the open field, attacking defenses as both a runner and receiver. He is also not afraid to fight for tough yardage inside and along the goal line.
As of now, Alabama holds just four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, none of which are running backs. While it is far too early to tell where a player like Beard will ultimately end up, being named a finalist is certainly a positive sign for the Crimson Tide.
Since taking over as head coach, DeBoer has put together back to back recruiting classes ranked among the nation's best, and looks to potentially be in line for a third.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
- QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025)