How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Softball at Candrea Classic

Game times and TV information as the Crimson Tide opens the season against Washington, Michigan State, Arizona and Western Michigan.

Katie Windham

Feb 2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arizona third baseman Blaise Biringer takes a throw too late to get Alabama base runner Marlie Giles as she goes first to third on a hit as Alabama played Arizona Saturday at Rhoads Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Feb 2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arizona third baseman Blaise Biringer takes a throw too late to get Alabama base runner Marlie Giles as she goes first to third on a hit as Alabama played Arizona Saturday at Rhoads Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama softball is headed out west to open the 2025 season at the Candrea Classic in Arizona with five games in three days against four different teams. It will be a homecoming of sorts for three players from the state of Arizona in pitcher Jocelyn Briski, catcher Riley Valentine and infielder Salen Hawkins.

The Crimson Tide opens the season Friday at 10:30 a.m. against Washington, which will ironically be the collegiate debut for Kalen DeBoer's daughter, Alexis, who plays for the Huskies. The Alabama football head coach will be in attendance in Arizona this weekend.

Alabama also will play Michigan State on Friday afternoon and turn around to play Washington against Saturday morning. The marquee matchup of the weekend is the Tide vs. No. 17 Arizona on Saturday on ESPN+. This will be the only Alabama game of the weekend that is available through an ESPN subscription. The rest of the weekend's games will be on FloSoftball, which is a paid subscription service.

The weekend ends with a game against Western Michigan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Here's what you need to know for Alabama's opening weekend of competition.

How to Watch No. 11 Alabama at Candrea Classic

Who: Alabama (39-20 last season), Arizona (37-18-1 last season), Michigan State (21-30 last season), Washington (32-15 last season) and Western Michigan (27-22 last season)

When: Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Washington – 10:30 a.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Michigan State – 1 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Washington – 10:30 a.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 8 at No. 17 Arizona – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Western Michigan – 10 a.m. CT

Where: Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, Tuscon, Arizona

TV: Game vs. Arizona on ESPN+, all other games on FloSoftball

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call. (It's a new affiliate this season)

Series history:

Overall vs. Washington: 6-10

Overall vs. Michigan State: 2-0

Overall vs. Arizona: 10-14

Overall vs. Western Michigan: 2-0

