Where Alabama Softball is Seeded in 2025 NCAA Tournament
Rhoads Stadium will once again host a NCAA softball regional.
Alabama softball (37-21) was announced as the No. 15 seed in the 2052 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will host Jackson State (28-23), Belmont (40-14) and Virginia Tech (41-11) in the Tuscaloosa Regional. This is the 20th straight season that Alabama has hosted a regional at Rhoads Stadium.
The Tuscaloosa Regional will begin on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT with Virginia Tech and Belmont matching up. Alabama will play Jackson State after a 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The winners from each game will meet on Saturday with the losers heading to the losers bracket. Regional play is double elimination.
This is Belmont's NCAA tournament debut. Virginia Tech will be a tough team for Alabama to advance past. Many people predicted that the Hokies would be a host team themselves, and Virginia Tech was No. 14 in the latest national rankings.
The Crimson Tide and Hokies already met twice this season at Rhoads Stadium, splitting the games. Virginia Tech won the first matchup, 2-1, behind a strong performance in the circle from Emma Lemley, but Alabama bounced back in the next game with a 9-1 run-rule victory.
If the Crimson Tide were to advance to Super Regionals, it would match up with No. 2 Oklahoma, who Alabama beat in two of three games during the regular season.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide, but Alabama has proven all year long that it can beat some of the best teams in the country including wins over the teams seeded No. 1, 2, 3, 8 and 10.
Fourteen of the 15 SEC softball teams made the NCAA tournament with conference teams making up seven of the top-eight seeds and nine of the top-16 host teams.
Alabama made it all the way to the WCWS last season as the 14-seed, sweeping through the Tuscaloosa Regional and then upsetting No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville.
Top-16 Seeds
1. Texas A&M (45-9)
2. Oklahoma (45-7)
3. Florida (43-14)
4. Arkansas (40-12)
5. Florida State (46-9)
6. Texas (46-10)
7. Tennessee (40-14)
8. South Carolina (40-15)
9. UCLA (49-10)
10. LSU (41-14)
11. Clemson (44-12)
12. Texas Tech (45-12)
13. Arizona (45-11)
14. Duke (38-16)
15. Alabama (37-21)
16. Oregon (47-7)