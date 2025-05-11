Bama Central

Where Alabama Softball is Seeded in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Who the Crimson Tide will host in the Tuscaloosa Regional, plus Alabama's path back to the Women's College World Series in the NCAA bracket.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates a homerun with her teammates against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Apr 13, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates a homerun with her teammates against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Apr 13, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Rhoads Stadium will once again host a NCAA softball regional.

Alabama softball (37-21) was announced as the No. 15 seed in the 2052 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will host Jackson State (28-23), Belmont (40-14) and Virginia Tech (41-11) in the Tuscaloosa Regional. This is the 20th straight season that Alabama has hosted a regional at Rhoads Stadium.

The Tuscaloosa Regional will begin on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT with Virginia Tech and Belmont matching up. Alabama will play Jackson State after a 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The winners from each game will meet on Saturday with the losers heading to the losers bracket. Regional play is double elimination.

2025 Tuscaloosa Regional
2025 Tuscaloosa Regional / ESPN

This is Belmont's NCAA tournament debut. Virginia Tech will be a tough team for Alabama to advance past. Many people predicted that the Hokies would be a host team themselves, and Virginia Tech was No. 14 in the latest national rankings.

The Crimson Tide and Hokies already met twice this season at Rhoads Stadium, splitting the games. Virginia Tech won the first matchup, 2-1, behind a strong performance in the circle from Emma Lemley, but Alabama bounced back in the next game with a 9-1 run-rule victory.

If the Crimson Tide were to advance to Super Regionals, it would match up with No. 2 Oklahoma, who Alabama beat in two of three games during the regular season.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide, but Alabama has proven all year long that it can beat some of the best teams in the country including wins over the teams seeded No. 1, 2, 3, 8 and 10.

Fourteen of the 15 SEC softball teams made the NCAA tournament with conference teams making up seven of the top-eight seeds and nine of the top-16 host teams.

Alabama made it all the way to the WCWS last season as the 14-seed, sweeping through the Tuscaloosa Regional and then upsetting No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Top-16 Seeds

1. Texas A&M (45-9)
2. Oklahoma (45-7)
3. Florida (43-14)
4. Arkansas (40-12)
5. Florida State (46-9)
6. Texas (46-10)
7. Tennessee (40-14)
8. South Carolina (40-15)
9. UCLA (49-10)
10. LSU (41-14)
11. Clemson (44-12)
12. Texas Tech (45-12)
13. Arizona (45-11)
14. Duke (38-16)
15. Alabama (37-21)
16. Oregon (47-7)

2025 NCAA softball tournament bracket
2025 NCAA softball tournament bracket / NCAA

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball