Tetairoa McMillan drops in updated NFL mock drafts
Whether it's at No. 6 or No. 17, whichever NFL team drafts Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is getting a big-time player.
McMillan was electric in his three seasons in Tucson, racking up 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds he has drawn comparisons to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
"He should be one of the first offensive players drafted in April because his play style is very similar to Tee Higgins — receivers who won't wow in the 40-yard dash, but they are playmakers at the catch point," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote after McMillan declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December.
McMillan Linked To Saints
McMillan has been consistently linked to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. But that was before the Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator.
With Kelly on board it's a safe bet the Raiders will go after their quarterback of the future — and that could be Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller has the Raiders drafting Sanders at No. 6. "Sometimes dots connect themselves in the NFL draft. Sanders has worked with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in previous offseasons and would land with his mentor here," Miller wrote.
Miller has McMillan dropping to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 overall. "Chris Olave is great when healthy (he played only eight games this past season), but the Saints lack impact receivers beyond him. That's why the 6-foot-5 McMillan could fit," wrote Miller.
McMillan Falls In Zierlein's Mock Draft
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein released his first mock draft — and he has McMillan much lower than every other mock.
Zierlein predicts McMillan will fall to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 17. "This pairing might be the most perfect scheme/roster fit in the entire mock. McMillan plays similarly to Drake London and Tee Higgins," Zierlein wrote.
The NFL Scouting Combine will likely have a significant impact on where McMillan lands in the 2025 NFL Draft. The combine is Feb. 27 through March 2 in Indianapolis. The draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.