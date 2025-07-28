Why the Name John Jefferson Should Matter to ASU Fans
This Thursday, there will be a game in the National Football League and the start for the Los Angeles Chargers preseason. The Chargers will play the Detroit Lions in the yearly Preseason Hall of Fame Game. In honor of this game, let's look at a former Sun Devils who played for the Chargers, John Jefferson.
JOHN JEFFERSON'S TIME AT ASU
Jefferson played all of his collegate career for the Sun Devils. His college career for the first three years was full of ups and downs.
- His freshman year was okay, he had 423 yards and one touch down.
- His sophomore year was a big step up. He hauled in 808 yards and five touchdowns
- However, his junior year was a bit of a step down. He 681 yards, which was 127 less than the season prior. He did have the same amount of touchdowns though.
Jefferson's magnum opus, though, was his senior season! This year was Jefferson's best as a Sun Devil in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. He caught fifty-three passes, also a collegiate high for Jefferson, with 912 yards and eight touchdowns.
JEFFERSON GETS DRAFTED AS A CHARGER
A great senior year helped Jefferson get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, as the San Diego Chargers took him with the fourteenth overall pick. Jefferson spent eight years in the NFL, three of which were with the Chargers. To get a good idea of how Jefferson performed, it is essential to note the Chargers' quarterback situation.
Jefferson's rookie year was QB Dan Fouts' sixth year in the league, and a season in which the year prior, Fouts only played four games. At this point in time, Fouts was a solid thrower of the football, but was not playing at the Hall of Fame Level that Fouts would later be recognized for.
Still, without Fouts playing fantastically, Jefferson certainly did. Jefferson had 1,001 yards and thirteen touchdowns, which would end up being a career high for Jefferson. Jefferson was awarded a Pro Bowl for his outstanding rookie season.
JEFFERSON'S NFL BREAKOUT
However, 1979, Jefferson's sophmore year was Dan Fouts's breakout season. This yeat would be the start of three straight 4,000 passing yards for Fouts, which made him the first to do so in the NFL. Jefferson benefited mightily from Fouts's superb play. Jefferson's sophomore year was great, another 1K season, with 1,090 yards, however his third season is year things got truly special.
Jefferson would have a career best 1,340 yads, and averaged 83.8 yards per game! Jefferson was a pro bowl an dwas also an all-pro for the consecutive straight season.
HOW WAS JEFFERSON SO SUCCESSFUL
One major factor to mention is the Air Coryell offense. Then Chargers Head Coach, Don Coryell was an innovative offensive mind back in the day. and
- He was more pass heavy, as the Quarterback would go under center.
- Used tight ends as a pass catcher, when most teams used tight ends to only block.
- Used pre snap motion to confuse defenses.
Some of Jefferson's success credit does have to go the Air Coryell offense, but also Jefferson as a player. He had the perfect blend of size, speed and strength. That might sound cliched but it is true.
JEFFERSON'S LEGACY
Due to a contract dispute, Jefferson was traded from the Chargers to the Green Bay Packers, where he was good, but not amazing. However, Jefferson should be remembered greatly by ASU fans.
Not only did his successful career show that Sun Devil football players could transfer to the NFL, but here are just some of the outstanding ASU accolades Jefferson holds.
- Named Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1975, a game in which ASU won 17 to 14 over Nebraska.
- Holds the record for most career receptions as a Sun Devil with 188.
- Holds the record for most career receiving yards as a Sun Devil with 2,993.
- Made one of the most iconic plays in ASU History, the catch, to help beat U OF A.
There are still many, many more accolades to his name. Jefferson is a member of the ASU Hall of Fame. Jefferson helped pave the way for great ASU WRs like Brandon Aiyuk and Jorydn Tyson. Jefferson is, and always will be, an ASU Legend. So, any time you see the three letters ASU, think the two letters, JJ.
