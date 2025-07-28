All Sun Devils

Why the Name John Jefferson Should Matter to ASU Fans

John Jefferson is a name that some Arizona State Sun Devil fans may might recognize, however they should.

Tanner Cappellini

Nov 11, 1979; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers receiver John Jefferson (83) on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov 11, 1979; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers receiver John Jefferson (83) on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

This Thursday, there will be a game in the National Football League and the start for the Los Angeles Chargers preseason. The Chargers will play the Detroit Lions in the yearly Preseason Hall of Fame Game. In honor of this game, let's look at a former Sun Devils who played for the Chargers, John Jefferson.

JOHN JEFFERSON'S TIME AT ASU

Jefferson played all of his collegate career for the Sun Devils. His college career for the first three years was full of ups and downs.

  • His sophomore year was a big step up. He hauled in 808 yards and five touchdowns
  • However, his junior year was a bit of a step down. He 681 yards, which was 127 less than the season prior. He did have the same amount of touchdowns though.

Jefferson's magnum opus, though, was his senior season! This year was Jefferson's best as a Sun Devil in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. He caught fifty-three passes, also a collegiate high for Jefferson, with 912 yards and eight touchdowns.

San Diego Chargers receiver John Jefferson
Sep 7, 1980; Seattle, WA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers receiver John Jefferson (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at the Kingdome. The Chargers defeated the Seahawks 34-13. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

JEFFERSON GETS DRAFTED AS A CHARGER

A great senior year helped Jefferson get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, as the San Diego Chargers took him with the fourteenth overall pick. Jefferson spent eight years in the NFL, three of which were with the Chargers. To get a good idea of how Jefferson performed, it is essential to note the Chargers' quarterback situation.

Jefferson's rookie year was QB Dan Fouts' sixth year in the league, and a season in which the year prior, Fouts only played four games. At this point in time, Fouts was a solid thrower of the football, but was not playing at the Hall of Fame Level that Fouts would later be recognized for.

Still, without Fouts playing fantastically, Jefferson certainly did. Jefferson had 1,001 yards and thirteen touchdowns, which would end up being a career high for Jefferson. Jefferson was awarded a Pro Bowl for his outstanding rookie season.

JEFFERSON'S NFL BREAKOUT

San Diego Chargers Wide Receiver John Jefferson
Aug 25, 1979; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers receiver John Jefferson (83) in action against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

However, 1979, Jefferson's sophmore year was Dan Fouts's breakout season. This yeat would be the start of three straight 4,000 passing yards for Fouts, which made him the first to do so in the NFL. Jefferson benefited mightily from Fouts's superb play. Jefferson's sophomore year was great, another 1K season, with 1,090 yards, however his third season is year things got truly special.

Jefferson would have a career best 1,340 yads, and averaged 83.8 yards per game! Jefferson was a pro bowl an dwas also an all-pro for the consecutive straight season.

San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Cardinals former coach Don Coryell
Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Mindy Coryell Lewis speaks about her father San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Cardinals former coach Don Coryell (deceased) during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

HOW WAS JEFFERSON SO SUCCESSFUL

One major factor to mention is the Air Coryell offense. Then Chargers Head Coach, Don Coryell was an innovative offensive mind back in the day. and

  • He was more pass heavy, as the Quarterback would go under center.
  • Used tight ends as a pass catcher, when most teams used tight ends to only block.
  • Used pre snap motion to confuse defenses.

Some of Jefferson's success credit does have to go the Air Coryell offense, but also Jefferson as a player. He had the perfect blend of size, speed and strength. That might sound cliched but it is true.

JEFFERSON'S LEGACY

Due to a contract dispute, Jefferson was traded from the Chargers to the Green Bay Packers, where he was good, but not amazing. However, Jefferson should be remembered greatly by ASU fans.

Not only did his successful career show that Sun Devil football players could transfer to the NFL, but here are just some of the outstanding ASU accolades Jefferson holds.

  • Named Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1975, a game in which ASU won 17 to 14 over Nebraska.
  • Holds the record for most career receptions as a Sun Devil with 188.
  • Holds the record for most career receiving yards as a Sun Devil with 2,993.
  • Made one of the most iconic plays in ASU History, the catch, to help beat U OF A.

There are still many, many more accolades to his name. Jefferson is a member of the ASU Hall of Fame. Jefferson helped pave the way for great ASU WRs like Brandon Aiyuk and Jorydn Tyson. Jefferson is, and always will be, an ASU Legend. So, any time you see the three letters ASU, think the two letters, JJ.

We would highly appreciate it if you would follow the writer of this piece on X @TanC3Sports to discuss your thoughts on Jefferson.

Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.