Roundtable: Lions Training Camp Storylines to Watch Week Two
1.) What has caught your attention the most at Lions camp?
Christian Booher: I think the physicality has been the biggest storyline early on. The Lions’ offensive and defensive units have been going at it throughout the first few practices, and I think this reflects the team’s overall hunger to get back into competing at a high level.
On an individual basis, some of the names I’ve read about on a consistent basis include Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Terrion Arnold and Aidan Hutchinson. All of those players seem to be having really solid starts to camp.
Vito Chirco: It's been the amount of physicality and intensity on both sides. Additionally, it's been the fact there are a variety of Lions players who are committed to making the 2025 campaign a season to count (i.e. Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, Aidan Hutchinson). These and many other Detroit players have made it known that it's Super Bowl-or-bust for the team in 2025, and that's an exciting thing for the Lions fanbase.
2.) What are some storylines to watch the next few weeks?
Booher: I think monitoring a couple of position battles will be important, especially since it’s game week. Who starts the Hall of Fame Game at quarterback? Does Tate Ratledge or Graham Glasgow get the higher share of reps at center? Those are two of the questions I’ll be excited to learn the answer to.
I also think the emergence of the rookie receivers has been fun, as they’ve been solid in spurts. Isaac TeSlaa seems to be having a really good camp, as is Dominic Lovett.
Chirco: One of the biggest storylines will be who emerges among the various position battles. Who will step up along the interior of the defensive line with the injuries to Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike? Will someone emerge as a reliable EDGE after Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, or will Detroit go out and sign a veteran EDGE like Za’Darius Smith or Matthew Judon?
I’ll also be curious to see how much playing time the team’s first-and-second-rounders this past April – defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge – will receive. Plus, I’m intrigued to watch how Williams and Ratledge will stack up against the team’s more experienced options at their respective positions. Overall, it should be an interesting next few weeks in Lions training camp.
3.) Which one-two rookies should see a heavy workload against the Chargers on Thursday night?
Booher: I think the Lions may wind up playing most of them. It’s a unique game, and I would be surprised if Dan Campbell didn’t see value in letting those rookies get some time in that game. I think Ahmed Hassanein is a prime candidate to get some playing time in this game, as he would get important game experience by doing so. Additionally, I think Tate Ratledge could benefit from game reps at center, while the young wideouts would also gain value from game snaps.
Chirco: I believe you're going to see an ample amount of playing time for Tate Ratledge and Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday. Ratledge is in contention to be the Lions’ starter at center, while TeSlaa is in the mix to be Detroit's No. 4 wideout. I believe both of them would benefit greatly from garnering a significant amount of reps against the Chargers.
4.) Are you okay if Graham Glasgow is the starting center?
Booher: I would be fine with Graham Glasgow being the starting center. I’ve viewed him as the safer option, as his experience is something Ratledge can’t replicate right now. That said, Ratledge obviously offers some high upside and could wind up being the center of the future. It seems to me like the Lions are willing to let Ratledge win the job, but know they can go back to Glasgow if or when it’s needed. When games begin, I think right now Glasgow is the best option.
Chirco: To start the season, yes. He's a veteran and deserves the first crack at the job among the team's present options. However, if Tate Ratledge proves himself to be the better option as the season progresses, then I believe he should supplant Glasgow as the starter. And I believe the Lions will oblige if that's the case.
5.) What has you concerned about the Lions so far?
Booher: Right now, my concerns lie with the stability of the offensive line and the consistency of the pass-rush. Reports of the second-team offensive line have been mixed, and I’d like to see the group be a little more consistent. Defensively, I need to see the pass-rush be this good in a game. Reports indicate that the group has been really solid in early practice, so I’d like to see some of the players who have flashed (Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu, Ahmed Hassanein, etc.) make a statement in the first preseason game.
Chirco: Right now, it's a variety of things. First, it's the sheer amount of injuries to the defensive line. Starting off training camp with the news of Levi Onwuzurike being out for the season was a big blow. Additionally, not having both Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal to start the season will also be detrimental.
I'm also concerned about the quality of Detroit's offensive line and EDGE group. I believe it's far from optimal having two first-year starters on the O-line in Ratledge and Christian Mahogany. Plus, I fear that the team lacks legitimate depth at EDGE behind Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. I'm not a big believer in Marcus Davenport and if he goes down with an injury (as he has the past two seasons), the Lions will really have a void at the position, in my opinion.