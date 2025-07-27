Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp

Charger Report

The Los Angeles Chargers may have a blossoming star with a third-year wide receiver who continues to shine during training camp.

It is officially game week for the first time this season for the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will meet the Detroit Lions on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason slate of the NFL schedule.

Preseason is the time for players who may be fighting for a roster spot to show a team they have what it takes to belong, or the time to see a young talent take that next leap in their career.

Chargers' third-year wide receiver Derius Davis is one of those young talents who is having that exact type of camp.

Eric Smith of the official Chargers website touched on Davis' performance this past Saturday at practice, where the 2023 fourth-round pick hauled in three touchdowns on the day.

Smith reported that Davis' first touchdown of the day came on the first play of a drill, which also was how his second touchdown of the day happened.

It's never been a secret to anyone who follows this team that the Chargers need more depth at wide receiver before starting the 2025 season. Nobody can say the team hasn't tried; they selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the 2025 draft, and were banking on a returning Mike Williams to be of help, until his shocking retirement announcement.

The Chargers could use anyone who is willing to step up in the receiver's room, and Davis may be just that player.

