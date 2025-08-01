All Sun Devils

These 4 Players Will Change Sun Devils' Season

The Arizona State Sun Devils Football team has a big season, and here are their most impactful difference makers

Tanner Cappellini

Jan 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham attends the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham attends the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

With every sport, each team is going to have those players who play a big part in deciding the outcome of a team. That is no different with the Arizona State Sun Devils Football team. Let's take a look at some players who could have big years.

Jalen Moss

The Sun Devils' number one receiver is superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson. With how great Tyson is, it is more than likely that teams will double-team or pay a lot of attention to him. So, Jalen Moss will have a lot of one-on-one matchup opportunities.

In a one-on-one matchup, Moss can use his speed and athleticism to gain leverage to win matchups. Moss has the ability to be an explosive piece for the Sun Devils offense. Moss could be the big playmaker needed for big plays in some tight games in the season.

Clayton Smith

The Sun Devils had a lot of great aspects going for them in their Big 12-winning season last year. However, their pass rush was not one of their best elements, and many watchers of the Sun Devils, including myself, found that unit underwhelming. Now the Sun Devils do have some solid defensive linemen.

  • Senior Defensive Tackle, Jacob Rich Kongaika
  • Edge Rusher, Prince Dorbah

However, edge rusher Clayton Smith could be a huge piece. He has a lot of high upside with his physical tools. If he can hit the high upside, he could be one of the best defensive players on the team.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman, Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Crook

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some new players coming in, such as Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green. Jordan Cook is a Middle linebacker. A Middle linebacker is the position that is usually in charge of calling out the shots on the defense. So, it will be up to Cook to ensure the defense is all on the same page.

From a more player perspective, the Sun Devil's defense will face a lot of mobile Quaterbacks. Usually, it is up to the Middle Linebacker to spy, or tackle the QB if he were to take off and scramble.

Sam Leavitt

It might be cliché to have Leavitt on this list, but the Quarterback is the most important player on the football team, so Leavitt is the biggest difference maker. Also, without a defined running game, the Sun Devils' passing game will have to do more.

Leavitt will also most likely be playing his final year as a Sun Devil, so there will be a lot of pressure on him. It will be exciting to watch Leavitt this season.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In conclusion, this is an exciting and essential season for a lot of Sun Devil players! Even though certain individuals have a bigger impact on others, it is a team game, and everyone has an important part to play.

Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.