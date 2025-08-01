These 4 Players Will Change Sun Devils' Season
With every sport, each team is going to have those players who play a big part in deciding the outcome of a team. That is no different with the Arizona State Sun Devils Football team. Let's take a look at some players who could have big years.
Jalen Moss
The Sun Devils' number one receiver is superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson. With how great Tyson is, it is more than likely that teams will double-team or pay a lot of attention to him. So, Jalen Moss will have a lot of one-on-one matchup opportunities.
In a one-on-one matchup, Moss can use his speed and athleticism to gain leverage to win matchups. Moss has the ability to be an explosive piece for the Sun Devils offense. Moss could be the big playmaker needed for big plays in some tight games in the season.
Clayton Smith
The Sun Devils had a lot of great aspects going for them in their Big 12-winning season last year. However, their pass rush was not one of their best elements, and many watchers of the Sun Devils, including myself, found that unit underwhelming. Now the Sun Devils do have some solid defensive linemen.
- Junior Defensive Tackle, C.J. Fite
- Senior Defensive Tackle, Jacob Rich Kongaika
- Edge Rusher, Prince Dorbah
However, edge rusher Clayton Smith could be a huge piece. He has a lot of high upside with his physical tools. If he can hit the high upside, he could be one of the best defensive players on the team.
Jordan Crook
The Arizona State Sun Devils have some new players coming in, such as Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green. Jordan Cook is a Middle linebacker. A Middle linebacker is the position that is usually in charge of calling out the shots on the defense. So, it will be up to Cook to ensure the defense is all on the same page.
From a more player perspective, the Sun Devil's defense will face a lot of mobile Quaterbacks. Usually, it is up to the Middle Linebacker to spy, or tackle the QB if he were to take off and scramble.
Sam Leavitt
It might be cliché to have Leavitt on this list, but the Quarterback is the most important player on the football team, so Leavitt is the biggest difference maker. Also, without a defined running game, the Sun Devils' passing game will have to do more.
Leavitt will also most likely be playing his final year as a Sun Devil, so there will be a lot of pressure on him. It will be exciting to watch Leavitt this season.
In conclusion, this is an exciting and essential season for a lot of Sun Devil players! Even though certain individuals have a bigger impact on others, it is a team game, and everyone has an important part to play.
