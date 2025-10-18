ASU Fans React to Heartfelt Victory Against Texas Tech
After a bye week and going to Utah, the Arizona State Sun Devils are back playing football at home as they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This is a huge Big 12 game for ASU as Texas Tech is undefeated so far on the season. ASU is 2-1 against the Big 12 this season. So far, ASU has not lost a home game, so how do fans react to a huge Big 12 game?
Pre Game and First Quarter
ASU's 1975 Throwback Uniforms
There was some excitement among the fans before the game even kicked off, as ASU wore its throwback uniforms. This was cool to see and many fans thought this was a neat choice for a huge Big 12 matchup.
Afternoon Kickoff
This was also an afternoon game, as the kickoff was at 1 pm. Up until this, ASU had night games, whether it be home or away.
ASU's First Drive
After the defense forced a three and out, Sam Leavitt saw action for the first time since the TCU game, which was on September 26th. ASU did end up punting, but Leavitt and tight end Chamon Metayer made a great play. ASU also had a really good punt, which caught the eyes of many after they had some special team blunders last home game
ASU's Strong Defensive Start
Entering this game, Texas Tech had its offense rolling as it had scored at least 34 points in each of its 4 games. However, Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit had a really good start to this game, as they forced back to back punts. This was accomplished by a great Keith Abney II tackle and a nice Prince Dorbah sack.
ASU's Offense Big Passing Play
With the game still at 0-0, Leavitt hit a huge deep throw to receiver Jaren Hamilton for a gain of 49 yards, which was a play that got fans excited. It set up ASU in the red zone; however, they did have to settle for a Jesus Gomez Field Goal for ASU to go up 3-0 and get the first points of the game.
Second Quarter
Turnover on Downs
Texas Tech's offense was starting to get going as they were approaching the red zone. Coach Kenny Dillingham called a timeout to regroup the defense, and it seemed to work as Texas Tech had two incompletions on 3rd and 4th down, as Texas Tech turned it over. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson made a really good play on the ball on fourth down.
Failed Fourth Down Conversion
After Texas Tech had a turnover on downs, ASU had the same thing happen to them. They could not convert a 3rd and 2 and a 4th and 2. Many fans were not fans of either the decision to go for it or the play calls for the ASU offense, or both. Some were saying that there was a missed holding call on the defense. Overall, a very messy portion of the game.
First touchdown of the game
Texas Tech capitalized on ASU's turnover on downs, as Red Raiders QB Will Hammond threw a touchdown pass. However, a lot of people thought that the touchdown should not have been reviewed and that the call should have been overturned.
Third Quarter
Huge Turnover
On Texas Tech's first drive, Martell Hughes picked off a ball that was jarred loose by ASU defender Montana Warren. This was a huge turning point for ASU.
ASU finds the Endzone
It took a bit, but ASU found the endzone as ASU's duo, Sam Leavitt, found Jordyn Tyson in the endzone to give ASU a 16-7 lead. Before the TD, Tyson looked like he would be out for the game with a serious injury; however, he came back in to get the score.
Huge 3rd Down Stop
On a 3rd and 10, Will Hammond was sacked by ASU's Anthonie Cooper for a loss of 9 yards. It was a great play by the defense to get Texas Tech to punt and give the ball back to ASU's offense. Cooper has put together as he also had an interception in ASU's first game against NAU.
Fourth Quarter
Huge Redzone Stop
Texas Tech was moving down the field pretty well. However, Brian Ward's defense made a fantastic stop to face a turnover on downs. Some fans were questioning the Texas Tech play call.
Texas Tech's Second Touchdown
The game seemed to be done, but Will Hamond ran it in for a touchdown. ASU was up 19-14 still, but Texas Tech still had two timeouts. This was a reminder that the game was not done.
Texas Tech's Third Touchdown
Well, Texas Tech showed that the game was indeed not done, as after a great punt return, they found the endzone on the next play with a really good Will Hammond throw. Texas Tech went for it and got the two-point conversion after, making it a 22 to 19 Texas Tech lead.
Game winning Touchdown
ASU had a great drive, including many excellent throws by Sam Leavitt, including a throw on the run. The drive was capped off by a Raleek Brown touchdown, who returned from injury. It was a great game-winning drive that showed grit and toughness from this team.
Overall a crazy win by ASU that the fans got to witness.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on ASU's football week eight showing. Additionally, @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 8 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.