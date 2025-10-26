Social Media Reacts to ASU's First Home Defeat of the Season
After an awesome win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Arizona State Sun Devils are back hosting another Texas team as they play the Houston Cougars. This is a big game for ASU to see if it can get another Big 12 win and keep momentum after a big win against Texas Tech.
Pre Game
Fans were excited before kickoff as ASU was wearing their black and gold uniforms, a fan favorite.
With the news of Jordyn Tyson being out coming early in the week, the news of the uniform reveal at least provided some relief and excitement for ASU fans.
1st Quarter
A concerning yet promising first drive
The excitement started off early, well, at least for Houston fans, as they got a Field Goal on their first drive. A big reason why Houston was able to score was because of a big rushing play by Quarterback Conner Weigman.
This was concerning for ASU fans after they saw the Sun Devils' defense allow Utah Utes QB Devon Dampier to run all over them. However, hope came as ASU was able to hold them to a field goal, so ultimately a drive that had a solid ending, but could have been better.
Leavitt Injury
Excitement was getting going for ASU as receiver Malik McClain was making some big plays. However, on a 3rd down run, Leavitt got injured as he was short of the first down. It was a play where the wind was taken out of the sails.
Missed Field Goal
Jeff Sims came in as ASU was able to get into the red zone due to some great runs, especially by running back Raleek Brown. However, after a missed throw on 3rd down, ASU attempted and missed a field goal.
Bad, then good, then bad again
Houston was driving down the field due to some great throws by Weigman. On 3rd and goal, it looked like Houston fumbled the ball and ASU recovered. However, there were costly penalties by ASU that negated the fumble, so Houston kept the ball and scored a touchdown to go up 10-0.
Return of Leavitt
Despite being 10-0, there was some hope as Sam Leavitt returned to the game. It was nice for the first quarter to end on a positive note, after most of it was rocky.
Second Quarter
Fumble
It looked like ASU was going in the right direction as Sam Leavitt was hitting Malik McClain and other playmakers as ASU was driving down the field. However, at around midfield, Leavitt fumbled the ball. It was a disappointing and frustrating play for many fans.
Shutout in the first half
For the first time this half, ASU did not score a single point in the first half. This was very disappointing. The game was not done, but it was a very sour first half.
Third Quarter
When it rains, it pours
ASU started out the drive with a punt and then Houston went down a scored a touchdown as Weigman threw a nice pass to tight end Tanner Koziol. ASU fans were pretty much thinking that this game was a lost cause at the moment.
Another miss
ASU was starting to drive down the field, but due to penalties and missed throws, they had to settle for another Field Goal attempt that was missed. Some fans were going after the special teams with this game.
Cougars Score again
The game was sealed when Weigman ran in for a touchdown to go up 24-0. It was a very demolazing time in the stadium. There was also a shock that ASU as a whole looked this bad.
Fans were also not happy with a lot of the refs calls towards ASU.
Fourth Quarter
ASU'S First Score
ASU found the endzone as Leavitt threw a TD pass to tight end Cameron Harpole, who has been having a nice season so far.
Some hope was in the air
After some great Leavitt throws, ASU got into field goal range and made the kick. Some fans had hope as it was 24-9, but other fans were disappointed as they wanted ASU to go for it and try to get a touchdown.
Still not done yet
Leavitt went out of the game, so in comes Jeff Sims. Sims threw a nice touchdown to tight end Chamon Metayer to make it 24-16. The offense got going more so in the 4th Quarter. The loss of Tyson hurt them throughout the game, but it seemed like late they started to get things going.
Big Defensive Stop
On a third down, a Houston First down would end the game. Cougars QB Conner Weigman threw a nice pass but ASU's defense broke it up to give ASU the ball back down 8.
End of the Game
ASU turned the ball over, so Houston took over and won the game. This fan put it perfectly, too little too late.
Overall, this was a very disappointing showing by ASU Football and the fans were vocal about it. Hopefully the team can turn it around.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on ASU's football week nine showing. Additionally, @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 8 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.