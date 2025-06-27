Does Arizona State Hold the Rams' Next Great Playmakers?
While the Rams storm towards the 2025 season, this down time is a great opportunity to compile a list of draft-eligible collegiate football players that could turn into the NFL's next great superstars.
Kenny Dillingham, the head coach at Arizona State University, is on the verge of becoming a college football icon. Serving as offensive coordinator under Florida State's Mike Norvell, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, and Oregon's Dan Lanning, Dillingham has engineered some of the most prolific offenses within the sport, helping develop players like Bo Nix and Terrance Ferguson.
In 2024, Dillingham, a native Arizonan, began his second year in charge at his alma mater. His Sun Devils were projected to finish last in the Big 12 but shocked the world, winning the conference in their first year as members, making the College Football Playoffs and were a 4th and 13 stop away against Texas in the Peach Bowl from advancing to the semi-finals.
Now entering 2025, Arizona State has two players, quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, two men who could be taking over college football next season.
Leavitt, a dark horse Heisman candidate from the mean streets of West Linn, Oregon, took over in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Keep in mind, Arizona State's offense in 2024 was run through Cam Skattebo, so we'll be able to see Leavitt is a more prominent role in 2025.
Tyson missed the Peach Bowl against Texas due to collarbone surgery, but in his 12 games played, Tyson put up 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
"Often, there’s a dichotomy between bigger, catch-dominating WR prospects and smaller, route-dominating ones," wrote Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings regarding his evaluation of Tyson. "Tyson blends the line between the two, and in doing so, profiles as a very exciting NFL pass catcher."
"At 6’1″, 195 pounds, Tyson has enough size and length to outmatch and box out smaller defensive backs. And yet, he has the high-end explosiveness, speed, smooth fluidity, and foot quickness to create separation for himself and capitalize on space."
"In a long touchdown against Kansas State, Tyson blends a number of positive traits together. He wins off the line against press with a rapid split release and prying strength. Tyson uses his speed and stemming IQ to blow past the safety, making a high-difficulty tracking catch in the back of the end zone."
"At his size, Tyson is a truly effortless accelerator who can generate true stacking vertical speed without strain. While that verticality is a major part of his game, he’s not just a linear threat, either. He can use that speed to scare defenders into retreating upfield, and he has the retraction and deceleration to make them pay for it."
With both men coming the focal point of a reloaded Arizona State squad, the Rams may find their next offensive gems if they wish to dig through the desert.
