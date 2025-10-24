Why Sam Leavitt Could Be the Guy for This NFL Franchise
The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting QB situation going on. Second-year QB JJ McCarthy has only played two career games despite being in year two of his rookie year due to injuries.
When McCarthy has played, he looked shaky; he had a great second half versus the Chicago Bears, but the rest has not been that good. Due to McCarthy's injuries, the Vikings have brought in veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, who started good but has declined in recent weeks.
The Vikings Division situation
The Vikings are also in the NFC North, a division that has great quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears have Caleb Williams, who has looked good and has a lot of potential. The Detroit Lions have Jared Goff, who has shown to be a franchise QB as he took the team to the NFC Championship in 2023. The Green Bay Packers have Jordan Love, who can make big-time throws and plays.
Leavitt's High upside in Minnesota
With a tough division, the Vikings could use a QB with a lot of potential and that is where Sam Leavitt enters the picture. Leavitt has shown throughout the season, especially in the Texas Tech game, that he has a great deep ball. He has nice control over it. and has solid accuracy. In that way, Leavitt profiles like Love.
Leavitt is also a really big rushing threat on the ground for opposing teams. In an offense with Kevin O'Connell calling the plays, Leavitt could run a lot of play action. In play action, the QB can boot out and run, so Leavitt could be highly effective there.
Leavitt's fit with Minnesota Playmakers
One exciting element with Leavitt being a Viking is his potential chemistry with Superstar Justin Jefferson. Jefferson profiles a bit like ASU star receiver Jordydn Tyson, as both are really good route runners who are great at the catch point. Leavitt and Tyson have excellent chemistry, so he could translate that to Jefferson at the NFL level.
There is also a bit of Tyson's game in the Vikings' other receiver, Jordan Addison. Addison and Tydson are both receivers who can track the deep ball very well. So, Leavitt could form a good bond together. Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson could also be a good target for Leavitt, especially for Leavitt on the run.
