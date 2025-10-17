How ASU’s Ground Game is Key Against Red Raiders
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a big game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It is a huge game, as not only are the Red Raiders really good, but this is an important game in terms of Big 12 rankings. ASU's running backs, Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh, could be a key to Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo's offense.
Here is how.
Time of Possession
One of the best things that the Texas Tech Red Raiders do as an offense is to keep the pressure on their opponents. In each of their past 4 games, they have at least scored 34 plus points, with two of those being 40 plus. So, this is an offense that can really pour it onto a defense.
They also got out to a hot start early, as over the past four games, they had 21, 25, 10, and 28 points before halftime, so this is a team that gets hot very early in games. Even if their starter, Behren Morton, is out and Will Hammond is starting, this is still a very dangerous offense.
Enter the running game, a good way to control the clock and ball. When a player gets tackled in bounds, the clock stops, which often happens while running the ball.
Now, sure, a running back at times will get tackled out of bounds, but more often than not, they are tackled in bounds and the clock keeps running. So if Arroyo runs it early, it allows ASU to have long sustained drives and Texas Tech to have the ball less for less time.
Texas Tech's Run Defense
Texas Tech's defense overall is very good, but their run defense is a unit that ASU could run well against. Now, it is very unfortunate that ASU lineman Ben Coleman is out, but Raleek Brown could still have a good game. Kanye Udoh could also have a good game if ASU wants to switch it up in the backfield.
Tiring out Texas Tech
Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh both have very physical run styles that could tire out Texas Tech's defense. Red Raiders' defensive line is very good, but with Arroyo calling running plays at the line consistently, fatigue could start to set in for Texas Tech.
Easing in Leavitt
Sam Leavitt is listed as probable for the Texas Tech game, so there is a high chance that he will play. Leavitt, coming off of injury, might be a bit more rusty at times, so running the ball is a good way to ease Leavitt in after having two weeks of not playing football. Arroyo could also call play action off the running game early, which could suit Leavitt very well.
Get the option game going
If Jeff Sims is the starting QB for ASU, the running game could play a big part in the QB option run game. Sims is very mobile, but struggled to run in the Utah game. However, if Arroyo establishes the run game early, it could be a key to a successful day for Sims.
In conclusion, the running game could be a huge factor for ASU. It will be interesting to see how Arroyo uses it and how Texas Tech defends it.
