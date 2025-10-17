All Sun Devils

How ASU’s Ground Game is Key Against Red Raiders

The Arizona State Sun Devils running game could be a big factor in an ASU victory

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a big game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It is a huge game, as not only are the Red Raiders really good, but this is an important game in terms of Big 12 rankings. ASU's running backs, Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh, could be a key to Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo's offense.

Here is how.

Time of Possession

One of the best things that the Texas Tech Red Raiders do as an offense is to keep the pressure on their opponents. In each of their past 4 games, they have at least scored 34 plus points, with two of those being 40 plus. So, this is an offense that can really pour it onto a defense.

They also got out to a hot start early, as over the past four games, they had 21, 25, 10, and 28 points before halftime, so this is a team that gets hot very early in games. Even if their starter, Behren Morton, is out and Will Hammond is starting, this is still a very dangerous offense.

Texas Tech's Will Hammond
Texas Tech's Will Hammond signals for a first down after a run against Kansas during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enter the running game, a good way to control the clock and ball. When a player gets tackled in bounds, the clock stops, which often happens while running the ball.

Now, sure, a running back at times will get tackled out of bounds, but more often than not, they are tackled in bounds and the clock keeps running. So if Arroyo runs it early, it allows ASU to have long sustained drives and Texas Tech to have the ball less for less time.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown andUtah Utes Cornerback Smith Snowden and linebacker Johnathan Hall
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) and linebacker Johnathan Hall (7) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's Run Defense

Texas Tech's defense overall is very good, but their run defense is a unit that ASU could run well against. Now, it is very unfortunate that ASU lineman Ben Coleman is out, but Raleek Brown could still have a good game. Kanye Udoh could also have a good game if ASU wants to switch it up in the backfield.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Kanye Udoh
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tiring out Texas Tech

Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh both have very physical run styles that could tire out Texas Tech's defense. Red Raiders' defensive line is very good, but with Arroyo calling running plays at the line consistently, fatigue could start to set in for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's David Bailey
Texas Tech's David Bailey prepares to rush the Arkansas-Pine Bluff offene during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Easing in Leavitt

Sam Leavitt is listed as probable for the Texas Tech game, so there is a high chance that he will play. Leavitt, coming off of injury, might be a bit more rusty at times, so running the ball is a good way to ease Leavitt in after having two weeks of not playing football. Arroyo could also call play action off the running game early, which could suit Leavitt very well.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up with a walking boot on his foot before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Get the option game going

If Jeff Sims is the starting QB for ASU, the running game could play a big part in the QB option run game. Sims is very mobile, but struggled to run in the Utah game. However, if Arroyo establishes the run game early, it could be a key to a successful day for Sims.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) looks to pass against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the running game could be a huge factor for ASU. It will be interesting to see how Arroyo uses it and how Texas Tech defends it.

