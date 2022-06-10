2023 Basketball Recruit AJ Johnson Reveals Arizona State is First Official Visit

Johnson will also visit USC, Louisville and LSU after his time in Tempe.

Woodland Hills (Calif.) Taft High School's AJ Johnson continues to see his name rise in rankings, and although he still has another season before his commitment is due, the 2023 point guard has already gathered significant interest.

According to 247 Sports, Johnson has 18 offers as a junior from programs such as Creighton, Louisville, Missouri, Texas and Xavier with additional interest from UCLA.

Count Arizona State in the running, as the Sun Devils officially offered Johnson on Feb. 8. ASU is one of three schools to already have an offer on the table with USC and Washington State also hoping to land the 6-foot-4 shooter.

“I like the way coach Bobby Hurley lets his guards go," Johnson told On3 in a recent interview before confirming Arizona State will be his first official visit.

“I’ve not taken any visits yet,” Johnson said. “But I plan on taking them soon. I have visits set with LSU, Southern Cal and Louisville. I’ll take my first official visit to Arizona State while I’m there for Section 7 (June 16-18).”

Johnson would mark the second four-star composite point guard landed by Hurley at ASU with Austin Nunez joining the Sun Devils this season as a freshman. Arizona State currently does not have any commitments for the class of 2023.

He told On3, "I want to play for a coach who will coach me hard,” Johnson said. “Someone who has my best interest at heart. A coach who lets his guards play free will be big for me. Especially being a big guard, that lets me make more plays for the team.”

If Johnson is purely basing his recruitment off hard coaching, Hurley just might have this thing under wraps before the official visit is over.

