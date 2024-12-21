How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
The Arizona State men's basketball team returns to action Saturday in its final game before Big 12 Conference play begins.
The Sun Devils (8-2) face Massachusetts as part of the 2024 MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass. ASU and UMass will play the first game Saturday at 2 p.m. MST, followed by Temple vs. Rhode Island in the second game at 4:30 p.m. MST.
Arizona State is coming off an 83-66 loss to No. 7 Florida (11-0) in Atlanta a week ago. The Sun Devils were on the brink of an AP Top 25 ranking, but the loss dropped them out of contention for now. Their only two losses this season are to No. 13 Gonzaga and No. 7 Florida.
The Sun Devils will try to get back on track against a UMass team that is better than its 5-7 record indicates. The Minutemen lost 75-69 to West Virginia on the road, but outscored the Mountaineers 41-30 in the second half. They're led by 6-foot sophomore guard Jaylen Curry, who is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds. UMass is ranked No. 201 in the country in KenPom's rankings and No. 232 in the NCAA's NET Rankings.
The Sun Devils are paced by freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon, who is averaging 14.8 points and shooting 52% from the 3-point line. Sanon struggled against Florida, scoring 5 points and shooting just 2-of-9 from the field.
Fellow 5-star freshman Jayden Quaintance had his best game of the season against the Gators, racking up 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists. Quaintance is second in the country in blocked shots at 3.4 per game.
Transfers Basheer Jihad, BJ Freeman and Alston Mason, as well as senior guard Adam Miller, are all averaging in double figures for ASU. Miller led the Sun Devils in scoring against Florida, dropping in 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown.
After Saturday's East Coast trip, Arizona State has 10 days to prepare for its Big 12 opener at BYU (8-2) on New Year's Eve.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Massachusetts on Saturday:
Arizona State vs. Massachusetts TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State vs. Massachusetts in the 2024 MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
When: 2 p.m. MST | Saturday, December 21
Where: Mass Mutual Center | Springfield, Massachusetts
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-UMass live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBSSN
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 9.5 points.Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has an 82.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 79, UMass 68
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup