Saints Give First Hint At Week 1 Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition isn't over by any means, but it did get an interesting update on Tuesday.
So far in camp, the Saints have been rotation Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener. All three have spent days with the first team, but it has been a pure rotation so far. That is until Tuesday. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that Tuesday was the first time in camp so far that a quarterback has stuck with the first team in back-to-back practices.
"Rattler QB1 today. First time we’ve seen someone go back-to-back," Underhill said.
Now, again, there's still time to go. Head coach Kellen Moore hasn't announced anything as of writing. The first preseason game hasn't even happened yet. But, this is still noteworthy. When camp opened, Rattler was the first quarterback to get a look with the first team. As camp has progressed, Rattler has shined even with the rotation.
He's now the first quarterback to string together back-to-back days starting with the first team. At the very least, this is a sign that he's in the driver's seat for the starting job. Nothing is set in stone until Moore and the team make an announcement, but right now, the ball looks like it's in Rattler's court. The Saints will take the field for Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 7th.
Rattler looks like the favorite right now to be under center that day. Will either Shough or Haener change that in the coming weeks?
