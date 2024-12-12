Cam Skattebo named All-American alongside Heisman finalists
Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo may not be headed to New York with the Heisman Trophy finalists on Saturday, but he still can share being considered one of the best players in the country with them.
Skattebo was named to CBS Sports' 2024 All-America First Team on Wednesday. Skattebo's selection comes just days after being left out of the Heisman finalists selection.
Skattebo made a strong case as a candidate for the best player in college football, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot in the finals. It was, however, enough to earn an All-America nod.
Skattebo joins Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado junior cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and Miami senior quarterback Cam Ward as First Team selections. Oregon senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel made Second Team. All four are Heisman finalists.
The Arizona State running back is one of nine players selected from the Big 12. The Big 12 tied the SEC and Big Ten conferences with six First Team selections. Skatebbo was the only Arizona State player on the list.
Skattebo accumulated 1,568 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns from 263 carries this season. He also churned out 506 yards and three touchdowns from 37 receptions. The senior led ASU to a Big 12 Championship victory over Iowa State with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and scored a receiving touchdown as well. He was an honorable mention selection for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, won by Colorado senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was named to CBS Sports' Honorable Mention team.
Skattebo and the Sun Devils are the 12th ranked team in the country and hold the four-seed with a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They will play the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.