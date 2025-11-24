What to Watch for in ASU’s Final Game
It ends where it begins. The Arizona State Sun Devils' football season started with them hosting an Arizona team with NAU, and will end with them hosting an Arizona team with the U of A. ASU has had quite the season, including some amazing wins such as against TCU, Texas Tech, and Colorado, but also has had some disappointing losses, such as to Mississippi State. However, this is it, the regular season game, so what should fans be on the lookout for?
The play of Javan Robinson
Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has done a great job with ASU's secondary this year. They have been a great unit for the defensive side of the ball. However, a lot of ASU's defensive stars are leaving the team as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, Kyndrich Breedlove, Xavion Alford, and Myles Rowser can not return next year as they have no eligible years left to play, and Keith Abney II is most likely headed to the draft.
So, enter Javan Robinson. Robinson has had a year full of effective plays, but he could still add some new techniques to his tool belt. Robinson is a redshirt junior, so he could play another year. U of A's passing game is a pretty good unit, so it should be a good test for Robinson, someone who could be a corner one next season.
The play of the Receiving Core
This game has a lot of finals for it, but this is the last time that Jordyn Tyson will be playing a game at ASU. So, there will be a lot of eyes on him; however, ASU has some other receivers to be on the lookout for. With Tyson not being on the team next year, ASU will need to have some other receivers step up and take on the mantle as the main pass catchers for the Sun Devils.
One name is Derek Eusebio, who is a Redshirt Sophomore who has been great with downfield catches so far this year. Besides Eusebio, Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton can also play next year, both of whom have shown some great flashes as of late for ASU. Additionally, both Hamilton and Moss had great training camps, so in another offseason, they could both reach another level.
The Play of the Special Teams
Defense was mentioned first, then offense, so now it makes sense to conclude with special teams. ASU's special teams have been up and down to say the least this season. Not only could special teams be important in a potentially close game with ASU's instate rival, but it could also determine the future. If the special teams do not go well, ASU could make a coaching change. If they play great, that will be a huge confidence booster for the program.
All in all, while there are things that fans should be looking for that can determine the future, hopefully they are also able to enjoy he game. As mentioned, ASU has had quite the season for football, and hopefully, the last game is as exciting and passion-filled as ASU's other home games have been.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how what factors fans should be on the lookout for in their final game against U Of A. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 14 Story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.