Leavitt Has Plenty to Prove in the Showdown Versus TCU
Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt came into the season with high hopes. So far, Leavitt has had a lot of great moments, but also some areas where he could improve. This game against the TCU Horned Frogs is important for ASU's QB, so what has he done well so far this season, and what can he improve?
What Leavitt should continue to do
Ever since Week 1 against NAU, Sam Leavitt has been fantastic scrambling the football. Leavitt has a total of 219 rushing yards as well as 4 rushing touchdowns. Leavitt is coming off a strong rushing performance against the Baylor Bears, where he had 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. So far, TCU has not given up a ton of rushing yards to the Quarterback
ASU superstar Wide Receiver Jorydn Tyson and Sam Leavitt's connection was hyped up before the season, and so far, they have delivered. Leavitt has thrown some great passes to Tyson, so Leavitt should continue to target Tyson in clutch moments. Besides Tyson, Leavitt has also been targeting tight end Chamon Metayer more, which is great to see. Metayer, this season has shown to be a reliable target over the middle, so his involvement in the offense should continue.
What Leavitt needs to improve
The biggest element that Leavitt needs to work on is being more comfortable in the pocket. At times, Leavitt will look uncomfortable and will rush a throw that will end up inaccurate. Sometimes Quarterbacks will do this due to a poor offensive line; however, Leavitt's offensive line has been improving as of late, so hopefully this makes Leavitt more calm.
The other element Leavitt could improve on is to get a connection going with receiver Malik McClain. McClain has had a quiet season and Leavitt has missed him on some throws this year. Hopefully, as time goes on, Leavitt and McClain can build more of a comradely.
Leavitt vs TCU
So, now that the good and bad of Leavitt this season have been established, what does this mean for Leavitt against TCU? Well, this is a big matchup as Josh Hoover is one of the best Quarterbacks in the Big 12, so a win against him would be huge. It would also be big for Leavitt and ASU to start with two wins in Big 12 play.
Overall, this is a big game for Leavitt and will be exciting to see him play at home for ASU!
