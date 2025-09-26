All Sun Devils

Leavitt Has Plenty to Prove in the Showdown Versus TCU

The Arizona State Sun Devils signal caller has a big test against TCU

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt came into the season with high hopes. So far, Leavitt has had a lot of great moments, but also some areas where he could improve. This game against the TCU Horned Frogs is important for ASU's QB, so what has he done well so far this season, and what can he improve?

What Leavitt should continue to do

Ever since Week 1 against NAU, Sam Leavitt has been fantastic scrambling the football. Leavitt has a total of 219 rushing yards as well as 4 rushing touchdowns. Leavitt is coming off a strong rushing performance against the Baylor Bears, where he had 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. So far, TCU has not given up a ton of rushing yards to the Quarterback

ASU superstar Wide Receiver Jorydn Tyson and Sam Leavitt's connection was hyped up before the season, and so far, they have delivered. Leavitt has thrown some great passes to Tyson, so Leavitt should continue to target Tyson in clutch moments. Besides Tyson, Leavitt has also been targeting tight end Chamon Metayer more, which is great to see. Metayer, this season has shown to be a reliable target over the middle, so his involvement in the offense should continue.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson and Baylor Bears Linebacker Kyland Reed
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs with the ball against Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (45) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

What Leavitt needs to improve

The biggest element that Leavitt needs to work on is being more comfortable in the pocket. At times, Leavitt will look uncomfortable and will rush a throw that will end up inaccurate. Sometimes Quarterbacks will do this due to a poor offensive line; however, Leavitt's offensive line has been improving as of late, so hopefully this makes Leavitt more calm.

The other element Leavitt could improve on is to get a connection going with receiver Malik McClain. McClain has had a quiet season and Leavitt has missed him on some throws this year. Hopefully, as time goes on, Leavitt and McClain can build more of a comradely.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Malik McClain
Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain (12) catches a pass in warm ups during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt vs TCU

So, now that the good and bad of Leavitt this season have been established, what does this mean for Leavitt against TCU? Well, this is a big matchup as Josh Hoover is one of the best Quarterbacks in the Big 12, so a win against him would be huge. It would also be big for Leavitt and ASU to start with two wins in Big 12 play.

TCU Horned Frogs Quarterback Josh Hoover
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) drops back to throw the ball during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Overall, this is a big game for Leavitt and will be exciting to see him play at home for ASU!

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how Sam Leavitt will do against the TCU Horned Frogs. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Quarterback story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.