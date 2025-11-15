Social Media Reacts to ASU’s Clutch Home Win
After a bye week and a road game, the Arizona State Sun Devils are back at home to host the West Virginia Mountaineers. With the season coming to a close, how did ASU look in this Week 12 game, and what did fans think of this big game?
First Quarter
Shaky but Strong Start
ASU began the game on offense, but they punted. West Virginia was driving down the field with ease as Scotty Fox Jr. was running and passing well against ASU's Defense. However, on a third down, cornerback Keith Abney II made an excellent play to force West Virginia to kick a field goal. It was great to see ASU rebound.
Offense Stalling
One theme early on was that ASU's offense did not look the best. They had some simple mistakes they were making early, so nothing too disastrous, but it was still a bit disappointing. Another issue was that the punting unit was struggling early as well for ASU, which has been a continuing issue for the team.
Huge Turnover
West Virginia was going down the field; however, on a fourth and two, they went for it and did not get it. Another great showing by Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit.
2nd Quarter
First Touchdown
The first Touchdown of the game came in the second quarter, and it came from ASU. It was a great drive by ASU, including some really nice throws by Sims to Jalen Moss, Malik McClain, and the player who caught the touchdown, Chamon Metayer. It was a smooth drive that was really well called by Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo.
Another Score
ASU added another touchdown as Jeff Sims hit Derek Eusebio for the touchdown. It was great to see Sims looking more comfortable as the game went on. The excitement continued as ASU went for a two-point conversion and got it. It was a very ecstatic time during the game.
Big Response
The excitement quickly evaporated out of the air as West Virginia scored on its first offensive play. The excitement quickly left the stadium as it entered it.
Excitement before the half
ASU extended its 15-10 lead to 22-10 with a Sims passing touchdown to Running Back Raleek Brown. It was a really nice route and run by Brown.
Third Quarter
Big Stop
West Virginia was driving down the field to open up the third quarter. It looked like they would score; however, ASU's defense held. On 4th and Goal, West Virginia went for it and did not get it. This was a huge momentum boost for ASU to start the second half of play.
Turnover on Downs
ASU was having a great drive offensively. However, on a fourth and 1, ASU fumbled. It was a huge bummer as ASU could have extended the lead and potentially have somewhat "ended" the game early.
Fourth Quarter
Blocked Kick
ASU was attempting to go up 25-10; however, Jesus Gomez's field goal was blocked by West Virginia. This was frustrating as ASU's special teams had struggled all day.
First touchdown of the second half
The first touchdown of the second half came from West Virginia as they ran it in. It was a more pass-focused drive for the Mountaineers. It was disappointing for the game to be this close for ASU, 22-17, when it felt like ASU could have had more of a lead.
Huge Turn of Events
All seemed to be going well for ASU. It was 3rd and 27 for the Mountaineeers, and somehow they scored off of that. West Virginia running back Cyncir Bowers took a yard 5 pass 90 yards to the house. It was a very deflating play, as West Virginia got a huge positive play when it seemed like all was going great for ASU.
Big Kick
ASU's Jesus Gomez nailed a clutch 48-yard field goal to give ASU the lead back, making it 25-23. This was a big play to give ASU the lead and for the special teams to come up clutch.
Game ender
ASU's very own Keith Abney II got the interception and the win for ASU. It was an exciting moment for one of ASU's stars.
In conclusion, this was a very exciting win for ASU and it was cool to see the fans react.
