Sun Devil Fits for the New York Jets
It is a new era in New York for Jets fans as the team hired a new head coach and new general manager with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey respectively. They are bringing a new culture, including their draft strategy. This previous NFL Draft showed that the Jets drafted players with more of a physical play, which fits Kenny Dillingham's ASU roster perfectly. So what type of players could the Jets take in next years draft to help their rebuild?
Offense
Quaterback Sam Leavitt is certianly on the table for Jets. Even though the team did sign Justin Fields, it was only for two years, so they could view Fields as more of a bridge QB. Leavitt would be a really nice fit with the Jets.
With the signing of Fields, the Jets have shown that they are interested in going with a QB that has some mobility, so Leavitt would fit the billing there.
Leavitt also plays with the toughness that Glenn would admire to have in a franchise signal caller. Plus, Leavitt has the arm for big time plays to hit the Jets playmakers downfield such as Garrett Wilson.
Speaking of Wilson, just like their New York counterparts the Giants, Wide Receiver is not a big need for the Jets. They have good depth there, so it is not a giant need for the Jets.
Offensive Line
The Jets also have a talented backfield, so runningback is not a need. However, what is a need is the unit that blocks for those running backs, the offensive line.
Now, the Jets have their two franchise tackles. Last year they drafted Left Tackle Olu Fashanu in Round 1, and this past draft they took Armand Membou in Round 1, so the tackles are set. However, the guard and center spots are in play for the Jets.
Right Guard Kyle Scott could be a nice fit for the Jets. He has great horizental movement speed, which is key for play action. The Jets Offensive Coordinator, Tanner Engstrand is from the Detroit Lions, a team that ran a lot of play action last season. So, Scott could be the type of player that Engstrand would want.
The Defense
The Jets might be in rebuilding mode with the offense and culture, but they have one of the most talented defensive units in the NFL including
- One of the best cornerbacks in the game with Sauce Gardner
- One of the best defensive tackles in the game with Quinnen Williams
- A multitude of young talented edge rushers such as Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson
- A good steady linebacking core.
The only real need for the Jets is the saftey position. So, Nyland Green, who has had an impressive training camp could be a pick for the Jets in the mid rounds of the draft.
In conclusion, the Jets are not far away from being a playoff team. So nailing the draft over the next couple years is crucial, which could include adding some Sun Devils.
Thank you for reading this article about Sun Devil Fits for the New York Jets! Click here to read for Sun Devil Fits for the Tennessee Titans and click here for Sun Devil Fits for the New Orleans Saints.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the New York Jets Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.