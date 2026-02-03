4 Surprise Teams that could draft ASU's Jordan Tyson

With the NFL draft coming up, there are a lot of spots getting mocked for Jordyn Tyson. Teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are common landing spots. While those are great landing spots, what are some more unique spots of where Tyson could land?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions might seem like an odd choice to be on here as they have a lot of great offensive players such as Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tight End Sam LaPorta and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. So, why are they on here?

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) after a reception in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Well since the Lions have so many great players on the offense, they will eventually need to pay them. By drafting Tyson, they get him for at least 4 years on a rookie deal, which would be huge for Lions GM Brad Holmes. Additionally, Tyson would contrast well with the Lions already existing receivers, plus with them trying to go to the Super Bowl, Tyson could be the piece that puts the lions over the edge

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes speaks during media availability at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts

Like the Lions, the Colts have a lot of good offensive players, however they could be losing one of those play makers. Wide receiver Alec Pierce could be hitting the open market and could go to another NFL team. Tyson and Pierce do have some differences in their game, but also some similarities. Both are great at creating down the field, due to Tyson’s great route running. There is a world where the Colts trade up from round 2 to draft Tyson and add him to their stacked offense

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

In terms of fit, the Patriots and Tyson are perfect for each other. Giving Drake Maye a young great receiver is a great plan for Maye to continue to develop for years to come and to make Maye one of the elite QBs in the NFL. Tyson profiles a lot like Stefon Diggs, who is on the Patriots and connected well with Maye. So since Maye and Diggs work well together, that could translate to Maye and Tyson being a great duo.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Where this fits gets tricky is the fact that New England is either going to be picking at number 31 or 32, depending on how the Super Bowl goes. What could happen is that if Tyson falls due to his medical concerns, New England could trade up for Tyson. New England is in win now move so it could happen and be exciting for Patriots fans if they were to acquire Tyson.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are a landing spot that would be perfect for Tyson. Sure, the Chargers do have a great receiver with Ladd McConkey, as Ladd is very good in the slot due to his great running and ability to separate. So ,Tyson could come in and be the teams number one receiver due to his great size and speed. Tyson and Mcconket would be a very good duo for Justin Herbert to work with

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Overall, there a ton of unqiue spots of where Jordyn Tyson could go. His injury will play a part of where he goes, but wherever he goes, he should have a great career.

