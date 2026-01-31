Chargers Gifted Perfect Free-Agency Idea for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers need to get it right in free agency this offseason.

That means finding a way to retain one of, if not both pass-rushers Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh. It means making tough decisions on key veterans like Trey Pipkins, Keenan Allen and Denzel Perryman, too.

Perhaps more than anything else, it means making smart decisions about the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

That was a major problem area for the Chargers one offseason ago when they elected to ignore two of the three interior offensive line spots, then address the third with Mekhi Becton, who turned out to be a bust.

Good thing, then, that there are some really good free-agent ideas floating around out there for the Chargers.

Chargers free-agency fit with veteran makes perfect sense

One of the most notable ideas making the rounds for the Chargers right now sees them going all-in, for at least one season, on a 36-year-old veteran.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus penned the idea, suggesting the Chargers as the perfect fit for Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler:

“Despite approaching 36 years old, Kevin Zeitler is still performing as one of the NFL’s best interior blockers. Over the final six games of the regular season, the veteran posted the highest PFF pass-blocking grade among interior offensive linemen (89.3). Although his NFL future remains a question, should he decide against retirement, many teams will call.”

There’s obviously a risk in going with such an older veteran. But Zeitler is a former first-rounder who has appeared in 15 or more games every single season since 2015. He just finished 13th out of 81 guards at PFF and ninth in pass-blocking grade.

One short term fix for Chargers at OLine is Kevin Zeitler RG. Draft Laone and Lew or Slaughter, let Zion walk. Zeitler made $9M last season. The. Draft RG 2027. pic.twitter.com/KcWOGYo8Vn — La-dee-dee Mc-Con-kay⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@SunnySideUp211) January 21, 2026

Here’s why Zeitler is perfect, too: It reduces immediate pressure. He can come in and start, securing one spot. Presumably, they re-sign Zion Johnson for the other guard spot. That leaves wiggle room to spend big on center, or address Bradley Bozeman’s spot as early as Round 1.

Getting Zeitler on the same line as Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater would give the Chargers breathing room to steadily draft guards of the future this year and next.

It’s not perfect, but it’s a good way to stop the bleeding on the interior caused by a combination of neglect and one big roll of the dice that backfired.

