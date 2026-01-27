2 Lessons ASU Learning From Super Bowl Teams

The Super Bowl is set as the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the New England Patriots. As seen in the NFL, there is a huge connection between College Football and how it transaltes to the NFL. ASU Football has a great program and one example is that their ideology and way of doing football resembles the best of the best in the NFl.

Seattle Seahawks- Hive Mind Mentality Defense

While the Seahawks offense has been pretty good this year with Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quarterback Sam Darnold, the Seahawks main strength is their defense. The Seahawks had the least allowed points per game in the NFL this year with 17.2, which is extremely low. The Seahawks do have some stars on the defense such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, however the main reason that the Seahawks defense is fantastic is that they play as one, like a hive mind. The way the Seahawks are able to accomplish this is with great coaching and getting players that fit Seahawks Head Coach, Mike MacDonald's defense.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

ASU has done a great job of getting where the Seahawks defense is at as in the transfer portal, they targeted players that fit Brian Wards's defense. Ward is a fantastic defensive coordinator for ASU and his defense is more of an aggressive unit. ASU has gotten players that fit Brian Wards's defense in the transfer portal such as Cornerback Ashton Stamps and Linebacker Owen Long. Stamps especially fits this well due to his speed and ability to close in fast on opposing receivers. Where this gets more exciting is that ASU's incoming transfers will pair up very well with ASU's existing starters on the team, meaning that this defense could gel well and have a hide mind mentality like Seattle's defense

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New England Patriots- Taking a flyer on Players pays off

One the main reasons that the Patriots are back to their old ways of appearing in Super Bowls is due to the fact that they have brought in a lot of talented players that other teams might not have taken the chance on. One example is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was coming off tearing his ACL after a season with the Houston Texans in 2024. There were questions about him, yet the Patriots brought Diggs in and who had a great chemistry with QB and MVP Candidate Drake Maye. Another player is edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who was a first round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Chaisson was viewed by a bust by many, but this year in New England he had a great year with 7.5 sacks.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This is something that the Sun Devils have done in their program. A good example is Jordyn Tyson, who before he came to ASU was with the Colroado Buffaloes. As a. Buffalo, Tyson hardly played, but then we eent to ASU and had a fantastic a career and is now projected to be a top 5-10 pick in the NFL Draft. Another exmaple is C.J. Fite, who was a 3 star recruit coming out of High School. ASU got him and Fite and he has been a standout Sun Devil.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, it should be very inspiring to ASU Fans that Kenny Dillingham's squad is doing a lot of the same practices and ideology that the best NFL teams are doing. These techniques should translate to winning and success for the program.

