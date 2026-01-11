The Arizona State Sun Devils have three Quaterbacks on their team with Cameron Dyer, Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene. Each of these QBs bring a different variety of skill sets to the team. So, how do these QBs project for ASU and to the NFL Level?

Cutter Boley- Brock Purdy

Quick play creators.

Boley and Brock have a lot in common. The first one is their ability to create on the run and how quick they can do it. One of Purdy's standout plays this season was a scramble play that lead to a touchdwon throw in a tight window agaisnt the Chicago Bears. At Kentucky, Boley has demonstrated a similar level of play. Both QBs can run, but both more so use their legs to try to create for their playmakers to get open.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Offense Operator

Purdy has achieved a lot of greatness in his career, such as making the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. However, one drawback of his game is his lack of a canoon down the field. He can hit deep plays, but his arm isn't as strong say compared to his NFC West rival, the Seahawks's Sam Darnold's arm. Boley's arm is maybe a bit stronger than Brock's but his ball down the field can struggle at times and can get wobbly.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What does this mean for ASU

One thing that Purdy has done very well at the NFL level is being an offensive facilitator. With the 49ers great weapons such as George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, Purdy has done a good job getting the ball out quickly to them. This is where Boley could be for ASU, as they have tons of fascinating playmakers such as Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio and Omari Miller. Boley can be a QB that is able to distribute the ball to Sun Devils plays equally and even to create an offense that has many ways to attack defenses.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) makes a catch ahead of Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cameron Dyer- Trey Lance

Top Tier Physical Traits

Going from the current 49ers Quarterback, to a former one, Dyer has a lot of Trey Lance in his game. Lance is a project, as he is on the Los Angeles Chargers, his third team. Dyer and Lance both have amazing traits, as they have an absolute rocket arm and can put the ball into fantastic places. They are also both speedy and tough runners as well.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Need to work on mechanics

However, Dyer and Lance can both work on their mechanics. They have potential upside, so it will be interesting to see if Dyer can hit his potential in ASU.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What does this mean for ASU

Dyer has the biggest upside out of any of ASU's QBs. So, it is up to Kenny Dillingham on his vision for the offense and how they want it to play out. Since ASU has a great ground game with players like running back Jason Brown Junior. Dyer could have a big game where he throws 5 touchdowns but then could have one where he throws 5 interceptions.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikey Keene- CJ Stroud

Out of all of the QBs, Keene is the hardest one to find a comp for, however the Texans's Stroud makes a lot of sense. Both Keene and Stroud have a fluidlity to their game. They look natural relaeasing the ball and can go their reads at a pretty good rate. Both have some speed, but not as mobile as say Boley and Purdy are. Both Stroud and Keene have a great deep ball as well.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles and throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What does this mean for ASU

Stroud has done a great job of making plays when Houston has needed it and has avoided costly mistakes. If ASU believes that they could have a great defense next year, which they very well could under Brian Ward, Keene could be the option for the Sun Devils.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, ASU has a lot of intersting options for the Quaterback posiiton. Each one offers unique upside for their offense.

Please let us know your thoughts on who ASU's Quaterbacks Pro Comps are when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .