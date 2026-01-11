Examining 3 NFL Comparisons for ASU's QBs
The Arizona State Sun Devils have three Quaterbacks on their team with Cameron Dyer, Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene. Each of these QBs bring a different variety of skill sets to the team. So, how do these QBs project for ASU and to the NFL Level?
Cutter Boley- Brock Purdy
Quick play creators.
Boley and Brock have a lot in common. The first one is their ability to create on the run and how quick they can do it. One of Purdy's standout plays this season was a scramble play that lead to a touchdwon throw in a tight window agaisnt the Chicago Bears. At Kentucky, Boley has demonstrated a similar level of play. Both QBs can run, but both more so use their legs to try to create for their playmakers to get open.
Offense Operator
Purdy has achieved a lot of greatness in his career, such as making the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. However, one drawback of his game is his lack of a canoon down the field. He can hit deep plays, but his arm isn't as strong say compared to his NFC West rival, the Seahawks's Sam Darnold's arm. Boley's arm is maybe a bit stronger than Brock's but his ball down the field can struggle at times and can get wobbly.
What does this mean for ASU
One thing that Purdy has done very well at the NFL level is being an offensive facilitator. With the 49ers great weapons such as George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, Purdy has done a good job getting the ball out quickly to them. This is where Boley could be for ASU, as they have tons of fascinating playmakers such as Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio and Omari Miller. Boley can be a QB that is able to distribute the ball to Sun Devils plays equally and even to create an offense that has many ways to attack defenses.
Cameron Dyer- Trey Lance
Top Tier Physical Traits
Going from the current 49ers Quarterback, to a former one, Dyer has a lot of Trey Lance in his game. Lance is a project, as he is on the Los Angeles Chargers, his third team. Dyer and Lance both have amazing traits, as they have an absolute rocket arm and can put the ball into fantastic places. They are also both speedy and tough runners as well.
Need to work on mechanics
However, Dyer and Lance can both work on their mechanics. They have potential upside, so it will be interesting to see if Dyer can hit his potential in ASU.
What does this mean for ASU
Dyer has the biggest upside out of any of ASU's QBs. So, it is up to Kenny Dillingham on his vision for the offense and how they want it to play out. Since ASU has a great ground game with players like running back Jason Brown Junior. Dyer could have a big game where he throws 5 touchdowns but then could have one where he throws 5 interceptions.
Mikey Keene- CJ Stroud
Out of all of the QBs, Keene is the hardest one to find a comp for, however the Texans's Stroud makes a lot of sense. Both Keene and Stroud have a fluidlity to their game. They look natural relaeasing the ball and can go their reads at a pretty good rate. Both have some speed, but not as mobile as say Boley and Purdy are. Both Stroud and Keene have a great deep ball as well.
What does this mean for ASU
Stroud has done a great job of making plays when Houston has needed it and has avoided costly mistakes. If ASU believes that they could have a great defense next year, which they very well could under Brian Ward, Keene could be the option for the Sun Devils.
Overall, ASU has a lot of intersting options for the Quaterback posiiton. Each one offers unique upside for their offense.
