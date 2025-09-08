Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Denver Broncos
Even though the Denver Broncos have not won a playoff game since beating the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl 10 years ago, they still have one of the more complete rosters in the entire NFL. However, there are still some current Sun Devils who could help them out next year.
Offense
ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt has a lot of similarities to Broncos Franchise QB Bo Nix, so Leavitt is not a need here. However, running back Kyson Brown very much could be a nice selection for Head Coach Sean Payton and the Broncos.
When Sean Payton was the Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints, the team drafted Alvin Kamara. Kyson Brown profiles a lot like Kamara. Both are really good receiving backs and can add a new wrinkle to the offense.
In terms of running, both Kamara and Kyson have great vision and acceleration. The Broncos have a crowded running back room filled with players like rookie R.J. Harvey and veteran JK Dobbins. However, where Kyson could stand out in that room is his ability to catch.
ASU receiver Jordyn Tyson could also be a fit here. Pairing up Tyson with Broncos veteran receiver Courtland Sutton would be a great way to help Bo Nix become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. While yes, the Broncos do have good receivers, Denver has shown that they will draft a position in the first round if a player is really good, even if it is not of need. For instance, they took Texas Longhorn corner Jahdae Barron this past draft, even though they have really good corners.
Defense
Speaking of cornerbacks, ASU's Keith Abney II could be a fit here. If the Broncos do draft him, their corners would be Patrick Surtain II, Jahdae Barron and Keith Abney II, which could make for the best group of corners in the NFL. Sure, corner is not a number one need, but in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the more good secondary players, the better.
Continuing with the secondary, ASU's Myles Rowser, who plays safety, could be a mid-round option. Rowser has a physical play style that would fit Denver's secondary. Besides Rowser and Abney II, there are no other Sun Devils that could be added defensively, as they have one of the best defensive rosters in the NFL.
In conclusion, the Broncos are building something special in Denver. They are super close to a lot of success, and some Sun Devils could nudge them there.
