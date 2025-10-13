All Sun Devils

How ASU Can Prepare for Sims at Quarterback

Here are ways that the Arizona State Sun Devils can help Quarterback Jeff Sims if he were to start

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
There is a chance that ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt does not play against Texas Tech. If that is the case, there are some changes that ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo could use so QB Jeff Sims could have a great game against a tough defense.

End Arounds and Jet Sweeps

ASU's lone touchdown against Utah came when receiver Jordyn Tyson took in a jet sweep into the endzone. Tyson showcased great vision on the play and even though he had a quieter day receiving-wise, this got him going on the ground. So, if ASU is struggling to get receivers going in the passing game, this could be a way to get them involved.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs for a touchdown against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

More of these plays could disrupt opposing defenses, as a lot of ASU's playmakers are agile and hard to tackle, such as Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio. It also does not have to be in the red zone only, as even at midfield, these plays could be effective. This could be a great way to get Jalen Moss going, as Moss has struggled to gain momentum this season so far.

Arizona State wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches the ball during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Play Action

Arroyo calling play action could be a great move for this ASU offense. One reason is that when a QB boots out on a play action, they could run, so it could be a nice way to get Sims going on the run. ASU tried some QB option plays against Utah; however, they struggled to get Sims going on the ground.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims and Utah Utes Safety Nate Tilmon
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is sacked by Utah Utes safety Nate Tilmon (21) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Additionally, play action can make it easier for the QB to read the field, so if Sims is under pressure from Texas Tech, it could be a nice way to get a quick throw in. Also, with Tyson's great route-running ability, Tyson and Sims could be great on the play action.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson and Utah Utes Cornerback Smith Snowden
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) battle for a passed ball during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Quick Throws

One of the biggest issues that ASU faced against the Utah Utes was the pressure from their defensive line. So, one way to counter this is with quick passes. ASU had longer developing plays against Utah, which is not bad all the time, but they did it way more often.

Quick over the middle throws can be very helpful. ASU has some great players after the catch, like Tyson. This could also be a way to get tight end Chamon Metayer involved in the passing offense more.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Chamon Metayer
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) makes a catch in the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In conclusion, if Sims were to start, there are still ways that ASU can succeed on offense.

