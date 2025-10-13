How ASU Can Prepare for Sims at Quarterback
There is a chance that ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt does not play against Texas Tech. If that is the case, there are some changes that ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo could use so QB Jeff Sims could have a great game against a tough defense.
End Arounds and Jet Sweeps
ASU's lone touchdown against Utah came when receiver Jordyn Tyson took in a jet sweep into the endzone. Tyson showcased great vision on the play and even though he had a quieter day receiving-wise, this got him going on the ground. So, if ASU is struggling to get receivers going in the passing game, this could be a way to get them involved.
More of these plays could disrupt opposing defenses, as a lot of ASU's playmakers are agile and hard to tackle, such as Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio. It also does not have to be in the red zone only, as even at midfield, these plays could be effective. This could be a great way to get Jalen Moss going, as Moss has struggled to gain momentum this season so far.
Play Action
Arroyo calling play action could be a great move for this ASU offense. One reason is that when a QB boots out on a play action, they could run, so it could be a nice way to get Sims going on the run. ASU tried some QB option plays against Utah; however, they struggled to get Sims going on the ground.
Additionally, play action can make it easier for the QB to read the field, so if Sims is under pressure from Texas Tech, it could be a nice way to get a quick throw in. Also, with Tyson's great route-running ability, Tyson and Sims could be great on the play action.
Quick Throws
One of the biggest issues that ASU faced against the Utah Utes was the pressure from their defensive line. So, one way to counter this is with quick passes. ASU had longer developing plays against Utah, which is not bad all the time, but they did it way more often.
Quick over the middle throws can be very helpful. ASU has some great players after the catch, like Tyson. This could also be a way to get tight end Chamon Metayer involved in the passing offense more.
In conclusion, if Sims were to start, there are still ways that ASU can succeed on offense.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on the biggest issues facing the Sun Devils. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 7 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.