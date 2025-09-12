All Sun Devils

3 ASU Players Who Need to Get More Involved

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a shaky start so far, but there are players who could be used more

Tanner Cappellini

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona State Sun Devil Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson has had an amazing year so far for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He has made a ton of memorable plays already through two weeks. However, the rest of ASU's playmakers in the receiving game have not really gotten going. So, how should they get the rest of the guys going?

Jalen Moss

Moss had a lot of excitement coming into ASU this season. He was transferring from Fresno State, where he had some very exciting flashes. However, Moss so far has nod not a catch. Now, he was out Week 2 due to injury, but in week 1,he was active.

Arizona State wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches the ball during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SO HOW TO GET MOSS GOING

Moss is a receiver that has great fluidity in his routes, so a good way to get him going would be in the short passing game. For example, a bubble screen, or a quick throw over the middle could get Moss going in space. So far in the short game, Tyson has been targeted which he has been great at, but Moss could also use some more involvement in that area of the passing offense.

Malik McClain

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) react after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

McClain has had two catches so far this year. Now, McClain's skillset does differ a bit from Moss's. McClain is more of a tough physical catch type of receiver. He is a good route runner, but does better in contested catches or in one situations. In future games, it would be nice to see McClain get some deep shots.

Chamon Metayer

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) and tight end Chamon Metayer (7) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tight end Chamon Metayer had a pretty solid 2024 season for the Sun Devils. He had over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns. So far this season, though, he has only had one catch.

SO HOW TO GET METAYER GOING

Metayer would be a great fit in the red zone. Metayer has great hands and physical ability to be a focus in that particular area of the field. Besides the red zone, Metayer could also be a good target for Sam Leavitt when he wants to throw on the run, due to how reliable Metayer is.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Chamon Metayer
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo has some improvements to make. ASU has a lot of receiving talent, and once they get going, they will get going and play great. It is just getting to that step. It will be interesting to see how Arroyo responds.

