3 ASU Players Who Need to Get More Involved
Arizona State Sun Devil Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson has had an amazing year so far for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He has made a ton of memorable plays already through two weeks. However, the rest of ASU's playmakers in the receiving game have not really gotten going. So, how should they get the rest of the guys going?
Jalen Moss
Moss had a lot of excitement coming into ASU this season. He was transferring from Fresno State, where he had some very exciting flashes. However, Moss so far has nod not a catch. Now, he was out Week 2 due to injury, but in week 1,he was active.
SO HOW TO GET MOSS GOING
Moss is a receiver that has great fluidity in his routes, so a good way to get him going would be in the short passing game. For example, a bubble screen, or a quick throw over the middle could get Moss going in space. So far in the short game, Tyson has been targeted which he has been great at, but Moss could also use some more involvement in that area of the passing offense.
Malik McClain
McClain has had two catches so far this year. Now, McClain's skillset does differ a bit from Moss's. McClain is more of a tough physical catch type of receiver. He is a good route runner, but does better in contested catches or in one situations. In future games, it would be nice to see McClain get some deep shots.
Chamon Metayer
Tight end Chamon Metayer had a pretty solid 2024 season for the Sun Devils. He had over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns. So far this season, though, he has only had one catch.
SO HOW TO GET METAYER GOING
Metayer would be a great fit in the red zone. Metayer has great hands and physical ability to be a focus in that particular area of the field. Besides the red zone, Metayer could also be a good target for Sam Leavitt when he wants to throw on the run, due to how reliable Metayer is.
Overall, Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo has some improvements to make. ASU has a lot of receiving talent, and once they get going, they will get going and play great. It is just getting to that step. It will be interesting to see how Arroyo responds.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's can get their receivers going. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.