What Mike Vrabel Said About Seahawks Defensive Line Before Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks defense has been one of the best in the NFL all season long, and a big reason why has been the defensive line.

The Seahawks have had elite talent for all four downs with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II the second leading the way. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel praised the pair and admitted it would be a hard matchup going into Super Bowl LX.

"Again, they play with great technique, they play with great effort. They're talented. Different skill sets. May look at [Byron] Murphy [II] and he has one skill set. You look at Leonard Williams, different skill set. Both play square. They play with their hands. The edge guys set sometimes vertical edges, sometimes they mix in some movement. They don't get moved off the line of scrimmage. If you don't move the line of scrimmage, it's going to be hard to run the football," Vrabel said.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seahawks Run Defense Poses Big Challenge For Patriots

The Seahawks are one of just five teams this season to hold their opponents to under 100 yards per game on the ground. The only other teams to accomplish that feat are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seahawks also have allowed the fewest points out of any team all season, averaging just 17.2 points per game.

This should make the Seahawks a favorite going into the game against the Patriots if their run defense does what it has done all season long. If the Seahawks can simply execute their game plan to a tee, they should be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy by the end of the night.

However, if the Patriots find cracks in their scheme, it could result in an upset loss for the Seahawks, resulting in a gloomy flight back to Seattle.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which is home of the San Francisco 49ers. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it live on the Peacock app.

A Super Bowl LX display with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots logos at Nike San Francisco. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

