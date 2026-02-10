Patriots Need To Pay Christian Gonzalez Whatever He Wants

Time to open up the checkbook, New England Patriots.

Christian Gonzalez just earned himself the lengthy contract extension that had been floating in the air this past season. His Super Bowl LX performance just reiterated that.

The Patriots' top cornerback had the game of his life in the team's 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, breaking up three passes -- each of them in acrobatic fashion. If the Patriots are serious about maximizing the roster's ability to get back to the Super Bowl, paying the soon-to-be fourth-year star should be one of the first things on the offseason checklist.

Against some of Seattle's speedy wideouts, Gonzalez shined. He allowed just four catches to Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- the league's Offensive Player of the Year -- and blanketed Rashid Shaheed as well. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Seahawks found the end zone and a lot of that can be credited to Gonzalez.

So what would a possible extension look like? Going into 2026, Gonzalez will be entering the final year of his rookie deal, with a potential fifth-year option looming as well. Should the Patriots decide to give him a new contract, it would likely fall in the same category that other star defensive backs across the league earned.

Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. signed a three-year deal worth $90 million last summer, while Carolina's Jaycee Horn was extended for $25 million a year, and Denver's Patrick Surtain for $24 million. Before he was traded to the Colts, Sauce Garner's deal reached over $120 million in total money.

The Patriots Need To Start Working On A Gonzalez Extension ... Now

It's possible -- and in all honesty, likely -- that Gonzalez warrants a deal that comes close or surpasses Stingley's contract. This season was easily the best in Gonzalez's young career, allowing just 45 catches for 482 yards with one touchdown allowed, an AFC title-clinching interception, and 10 pass breakups on 101 targets combined between the regular season and postseason.

The 2024 All-Pro and 2025 Pro Bowler played well enough this year to earn league-wide accolades. He also played well enough to be given a blank check, and the Patriots should be smart enough to put whatever number he wants on the line.

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The conversation around extending Gonzalez had been swirling all season, but the Super Bowl will push those talks to the forefront. Gonzalez's pass breakups showed how lethal he is in man coverage, and the sticky cornerback almost had a game-changing interception at the goal line (before the Seahawks were forced to settle for a field goal).

"I should have came down with that. I should have pulled that in," Gonzalez said postgame on the play. "That hurts for me because I feel like that’s three points on me, three points I could have stopped for the team as a whole."

Gonzalez isn't the only big decision the Patriots will have to make this upcoming offseason. Will they decide to re-sign Jaylinn Hawkins or Khyris Tonga? What will they do with their first round pick in April's draft? Will any potential retirements (Morgan Moses) need to be replaced?

All of those questions can be figured out after one thing happens.

Extend Gonzalez now, before his price tag keeps rising.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!