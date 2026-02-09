4 Seahawks free agents who earned their big checks after Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are world champions after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The team will take some time during the offseason, which includes a welcome home party and a Super Bowl parade.

There will be fun moments for the team from now until the players and coaches get together for offseason plans. First, the team must rebuild and reload its roster at some capacity, especially with free agent legal tampering one month away. The Seahawks have some players who earned some potential big paychecks this offseason and are set to be free agents.

Seattle has the fifth-best salary cap space in the NFL at $74 million, according to Spotrac. That is more than enough to get some of their stars re-signed.

Running back Kenneth Walker III

The first and obvious answer to re-sign is Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III. He was the star of the Seahawks late in the season and headed into the playoffs. Walker rushed for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and 17 first downs on 65 carries in the three postseason games.

Walker showed why he is among the top ten, potentially a top five, running backs in the league. He will likely look to be paid like one as well.

With the questions surrounding the ACL injury to second-string running back Zach Charbonnet, it should be a no-brainer to get Walker, an official Seahawk royalty, re-signed. If the franchise tag must be used to get Walker for a longer-term deal, so be it.

Safety Coby Bryant

The Dark Side Defense has several stars that make an elite impact. One player who makes a quiet major impact is safety Coby Bryant.

In the three games this postseason, Bryant accumulated 10 total tackles, eight solo tackles, and two pass breakups. Bryant was all over the field in the Super Bowl game versus the Patriots. He accounted for four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup as he was reading the Patriots’ dynamic field, who often went short to avoid the quick pass rush.

The Seahawks and Bryant attempted to work out a contract extension before the start of the season. Now that Bryant is the full-time starting safety, the Seahawks should attempt to keep him.

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Rashid Shaheed

Although he didn’t have the elite Super Bowl performance he wanted, Rashid Shaheed still played a pivotal part in getting the Seahawks their second title. He was the most dynamic weapon for the Seahawks in the entire postseason.

In three games, Shaheed caught three receptions for 78 yards and had four carries for 22 yards. He returned four kickoffs for 167 yards and a touchdown, including the 95-yard return in the opening play of the 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers. He also had two punt returns for 16 yards in the Super Bowl.

Shaheed is an explosive ticking time bomb ready to go off for a big play every game. This is why Shaheed is critical for any team to get him, but both sides want to make a long-term deal happen.

Cornerback Josh Jobe

If there is one player who earned themselves a solid long-term role as a starter the most after Super Bowl LX, it would be Josh Jobe. Through the playoff games, Jobe accumulated 11 total tackles, nine tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Jobe accounted for seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup against the Patriots, who tried their best to get the short passing game going. Jobe was constantly making quick stops in the short passes, or didn’t allow the big plays.

One of the most memorable moments of the Super Bowl for him was delivering a hard (but late) hit on Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and even throwing a punch. Jobe wasn’t penalized or ejected from the game, giving the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense and the fans more juice.

Jobe showed he is worth more than his one-year; $2 million deal set to expire this offseason. The Seahawks could have their answer at starting cornerback for next season opposite Devon Witherspoon.

