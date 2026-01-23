New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Arizona State

Myles “Ghost” Rowser, SAF

Height: 6’1

Weight: 195 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Arizona State

STATS

A four-star recruit out of Belleville High School in Detroit, Michigan, where he was the 9th ranked player from his state and the 33rd safety during the 2022 cycle.

Rowser was highly recruited; Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Michigan, but he took his talents to the FCS and Campbell University. He was the most renowned recruit to ever enroll at Campbell as a four-star.

Rowser played one season at Campbell and then transferred to New Mexico State for one year before spending his final two collegiate seasons at Arizona State. Predictably, he was an FCS All-American at Campbell.

He was only a three star player as a transfer, the 39th safety in the portal, but he had two excellent seasons at Arizona State. Rowser’s uncle John played 10 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 1967.

Rowser was a tackling machine in college. He added 35 STOPs, but did have a 14.4% missed tackle rate in each of his seasons at Arizona State and he allowed ten touchdowns through his college career, according to Pro Football Focus. Rowser did commit 15 penalties in college, with 11 coming in his years at Arizona State.

Rowser aligned all over the defense for Arizona State. In his career, he lined up 1,236 times in the box, 859 times at free safety, and 535 times in the slot, with 19 snaps at outside cornerback. Rowser was honored as a Big-12 All-Conference selection in both his seasons at Arizona State. Rowser will be in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) makes a catch as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Strengths

Solid size with twitchy – springy – athletic ability

Excellent AA with impressive range and short area quickness

Possesses single-high speed/range

Elite explosiveness with excellent change of direction skills

Flies downhill with reckless-abandon and elite quickness

Very fluid mover with loose hips

Good footwork in coverage with smooth transitions

Solid angle discernment in coverage

Very good man coverage skills

Good zone ability in the short, intermediate, and solid deep ability

Excellent eye discipline as buzz defender downhill

Very good feel for route concepts and where the football will be thrown

Read – React – Attack type of defender

Excellent leaping ability and hand-eye coordination

Explosive into contact

Good in pursuit – sifts through trash with ease

Very good box ability – fits quickly with violence

Gets to the run alley quick – instantaneous from depth

BIG HITTER – Packs a PUNCH!

Aggressive – low – tackler

A+ Competitive toughness – DAWG!

Very chippy player

Weaknesses

Frame is a little thin

He is a bit wild into contact and relies on hard shoulder hits

Can clean up his tackling mechanics

Athletic enough to bend around lead blockers, but it put him out of position too often

Only had one career interception

Summary

Rowser is a controlled mover with excellent quickness and range to cover ample ground in the secondary. Rowser effortlessly flips his hips and transitions his body well to match back-side routes or to recover with speed-turns – his movement is impressive.

He’s a versatile missile with box ability and the requisite man coverage skills to blanket tight ends and do a solid job against slot receivers.

Rowser possesses HEART and plays with high energy. He has the speed, physicality, and coverage skills to be a difference maker. He’s a tone-setting safety, who is relentless with BIG hitting energy.

He does need to clean up some of his tackling mechanics, but he’s always around the football. Rowser could improve his ability to come down with footballs as well. Still, I very much enjoyed watching Rowser and he’ll be an asset for a defense in year one.

GRADE: 6.71

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage