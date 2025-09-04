All Sun Devils

The Sun Devils' Most Underrated Star From Week 1

There is an Arizona State Sun Devil that deserves more love and recognition after Week 1

Tanner Cappellini

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0. There is a lot to like about their Week 1 Win, such as Jordyn Tyson's amazing game. However, there is one player who deserves more of a spotlight. That player is running back Kyson Brown. Brown was great in two elements for the Sun Devils' win on Saturday.

Rushing Game

Brown had a lot of great runs. Not only did he showcase great vision on runs, as he hit the running holes that the ASU offensive line provided, but he also had great strength.

Brown trucked NAU Lumberjack defenders on several runs. There were many plays where it looked like Brown was stopped, but then he kept going. Brown was a relentless force on Saturday, and while his acceleration might lead many to believe he is all speed, he also has great strength.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Kyson Brown
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not only was Brown a great and versatile runner, but he was consistent. ASU ran the ball seven times, Brown and he looked fresh on every one of them. On a night that even saw Sam Leavitt have inconsistencies, Brown was a consistent force for ASU.

It is good to know that ASU has a workhouse back in Brown, so that when the Sun Devils have their Big 12 games, they can really rely on Kyson to get yards to chew the clock.

Receiving Game

Kyson Brown is a lot like the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara in his game as very much like Kamara, Kyson is also very efficient in the receiving game.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
17. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (2020) - 377.8 points / Chuck Cook / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against NAU, Kyson had 72 yards, which was the second most for the Sun Devils on Saturday. Sure, some of these were screen passes, but a lot of them involved great route running by Kyson Brown. Like in the running game, Kyson also made defenders miss when Brown had the ball in his hands after receiving a pass from Sam Leavitt.

In a game where Jalen Moss and Malik McClain struggled to get going, it was great to see that Kyson can be so effective as a target for Leavitt.

When Moss and McClain do get going, plus with the elite level Jordyn Tyson has played at, having Kyson as a receiving option just makes ASU's passing game that much better and scarier for opposing defenses to face. Brown in the receiving game also takes away focus from ASU's other receivers, thus allowing them to have a lot of success.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Kyson Brown
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In conclusion, Kyson Brown was amazing in Week 1 and he should look to continue that pace during this season.

